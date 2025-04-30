A's Bullpen Has Been Up and Down to Start the Year
Coming into the 2025 season, the A's bullpen was thought to be the backbone of this team. A bullpen led by All-Star flame thrower Mason Miller was looking to take the next step in 2025. So far, they have been very up and down, and have seen a lot of changes one month into the season.
Jose Leclerc is on the 15-day IL, and he is seeking a second opinion from a trusted doctor in Texas, but there is a lot of speculation that he may not be back for a while. When he was healthy this season, albeit in a small sample size, he was not what the A's had hoped he would be for this club.
Hogan Harris, Jacob Lopez, and Jason Alexander have been a rotating door of guys coming in and out of the A's bullpen in the long relief role. Lopez started last night's game in Texas and left much to be desired, walking the bases loaded in the first and allowing a total of six hit and four walks in just 2.2 innings of work. His command was off all night, leading to loads of three-ball counts.
Harris came on in relief after Lopez pitched two and two-thirds innings, and it was much of the same. Harris has been solid overall for the A's in his limited appearances, but Lopez has been up and down from outing to outing despite what the 3.86 ERA might tell you. His WHIP through seven innings sits at 2.57, which means he's nearly loading the bases, on average, in each inning of work.
A's 2024 Rule 5 draft pick, Noah Murdock, has been the worst of the group, and his time with the club might be coming to an end. He currently holds a 14.79 ERA and has more walks (19) than strikeouts (15).
There is a chance that Murdock could be the corresponding move when Michel Otañez completes his rehab assignment, which may be in the next week or so. Otańez posted a 3.44 ERA in 2024 and can run it up to triple digits. When he returns, his presence will be felt as a high-leverage arm for the A's.
Lefty T.J. McFarland has been up and down from outing to outing as well. He currently holds a 6.48 ERA and is almost strictly pitching against lefties now.
Outside of Miller, two pitchers have been lights out for the A's this season: Justin Sterner and Tyler Ferguson. In fact, Sterner has yet to give up an earned run in 13.2 innings, and it even extends more if you count Spring Training, where he did not give up an earned run either. Ferguson is continuing to be a reliable arm out of the pen, holding a 0.66 ERA so far, after posting a 3.68 ERA in 2024.
A's young arm, Grant Holman, is practically unhittable at the Triple-A level, where he holds a 0.71 ERA dating back to his debut at that level last season. At the MLB level, he showed a lot of promise for the A's last season when he debuted and has been very good so far this season in a small sample size.
The A's may look at improving their bullpen as summer gets closer, especially if Leclerc is shut down for an extended period. The A's also have quite a few arms at the Triple-A level they could call up, some on the 40-man roster, some not. Those names include Dylan Floro, Elvis Alvarado, Anthony Maldonado, and Ben Bowden.
Hopefully, the A's bullpen arms can settle in, or continue their dominance for some, and become the backbone of this young club. They have shown their potential in spurts, including from April 14 until the start of yesterday's game when they held a 2.28 ERA with a 3-0 record. The issue has been that they'll get obliterated from time to time.
On the season, the group has a 4.67 ERA, including last night's 15-2 loss in Texas. That has the A's bullpen ranked No. 22 in the league. If the A's are going to reach their goal of competing for the duration of 2025, that group will need to be a little more consistent.