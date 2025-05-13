A's Call Up Former Boston Red Sox Minor Leaguer, Revamp Bullpen
Ahead of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Athletics have made some changes to their bullpen. The team announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have reinstated right-handed pitcher Michel Otañez from the 15-day injured list and recalled right-handed pitcher Jason Alexander from Triple-A Las Vegas.
Alexander was a member of the Boston Red Sox Triple-A club last season, pitching to a 4.42 ERA across 138.1 innings of work. The 32-year-old righty was up with the A's earlier this season as a depth option, serving as the club's long man in mid-April. In three outings he held a 7.36 ERA with a 1.64 WHIP.
Otañez has been working his way back from injury for the past couple of weeks, and in his most recent appearance for the Las Vegas Aviators he went two scoreless innings, gave up two hits and struck out three. He hasn't been super sharp in each outing, but health-wise he's ready to go.
In order to make room for Alexander and Otañez, the A's also announced that they have placed left-handed pitcher T.J. McFarland on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 12 with an adductor strain and optioned right-handed pitcher Elvis Alvarado to Las Vegas.
The club also formally announced that right-handed Rule 5 pick Noah Murdock had been returned to the Kansas City Royals, though that move had been mentioned in the transactions log yesterday.
McFarland exited Sunday's game with an apparent injury after running to cover first base, and in speaking with the media following the game, A's manager Mark Kotsay made it sound like an IL stint was likely. The timeframe for recovery from the injury is unknown at this time, but we should know more once Kotsay speaks with the media before Tuesday's game.
Alvarado made his MLB debut on Friday night, coming into the game in a tough spot and with the Yankees rallying. He promptly gave up the grand slam to Jasson Dominguez, his third home run of the game, that put the contest away. The results haven't quite been there, as Alvarado has allowed three earned runs over 2.2 innings of work, but he's also struck out four batters in that span.
Otañez is seen as more of a late-inning option, but he may take over the Alvarado role of pitching in lopsided games as he gets re-acclimated at the big-league level.