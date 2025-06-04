A's Calling Up Max Muncy
The Athletics have announced that they're calling up No. 6 prospect, Max Muncy. In a corresponding move, the team has optioned CJ Alexander to Triple-A Las Vegas.
Muncy began the season with the A's following the injury to second baseman Zack Gelof, who has still yet to return from the IL. The 22-year-old was receiving regular playing time at second base, getting into 21 games, but went 12-for-68 (.176) with a .211 on-base percentage. With the club looking to maximize their offense, they made a switch at second and optioned Muncy in late April.
Now the Athletics have lost 19 of their last 20 games, and Muncy's personality could provide a huge boost to the club's morale. Everyone in the clubhouse is grinding and trying their best to stay positive, but the losing has certainly taken a bit of a toll. If the A's can grab a couple of victories, they feel that they'll be back to playing their type of baseball and the wins should follow.
Muncy may be able to help relieve some of the pressure from the mental grind of struggling during a 162-game campaign.
In his time with the Las Vegas Aviators, Muncy has hit .325 with a .397 OBP and three home runs. These are all slight upticks from where he was last season with the club in a 58-game span, though his OPS as stayed fairly consistent at .901.
Alexander went 3-for-17 in his brief stint with the A's. He was part of the roster shakeup that happened ahead of the Friday game with the Philadelphia Phillies a week and a half ago, and has received fairly inconsistent playing time.
Athletics on SI spoke with Alexander, a more reserved player by nature, before Tuesday's loss to the Minnesota Twins, and he was confident that he could help contribute to the club, but it seemed as though the lack of playing time was giving him a little harder time adjusting to the big-league level. He mentioned that he is still trying to "slow the game down," which comes with more reps.
Regardless of how either plays on the field, the addition of Muncy could have a wider impact than his spot in the order, because of the enthusiasm he brings to the field. That could prove to be infectious for this club, and help lift the team's spirits a bit.
While the A's remain confident in the team they are and the talent they have, it has felt like, as an observer, when something goes wrong on the field that the game is more or less over at that point. On Monday, it was the club failing to score with the bases loaded and nobody out after rallying to make it 6-4 against a solid starter in Joe Ryan.
On Tuesday, it was when Osvaldo Bido entered the game with two on and two out in the top of the sixth inning with the Twins leading 3-2. If they had gotten out of that inning with a one-run deficit, the bats could have rallied. Instead, a walk and a two-run single from Byron Buxton made it 5-2 and changed the complexion of the game.
The hope has to be that the team will play just a touch more loosely with Muncy on the roster.