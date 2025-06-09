A's Clip Orioles, Take Two of Three
The Baltimore Orioles were coming into West Sacramento on a six-game winning streak and meeting a team in the Athletics who have had two losing skids, a disappointing home series with the Twins, and an injuries to big-swinging rookie Nick Kurtz and everyday catcher Shea Langeliers.
The A's were able to shake that off and start fresh Friday night, in a statement win with flashy moments such as Denzel Clarke's catch and Miller's blazing five-out save.
On Saturday, the O's bounced back and tagged Luis Severino for five earned runs. The A's offense struck early but would not score again, with their bats not to be found in the later innings against the O's bullpen and closer Félix Bautista, who had three strikeouts.
In Sunday's rubber match, the A's grounded the birds. Jacob Wilson continued his incredible rookie campaign, and A's fans, teammates and coaches have all been impressed in watching him each and every day. In this one, he went 2-for-4, giving him 93 hits on the season.
Luis Severino said of Wilson behind him, "he should be the starting shortstop for the American League" in the All-Star Game. While Wilson briefly held the MLB-lead in hits, Aaron Judge has collected two of his own to re-take the lead with 94.
The homestand was a loud welcome back for Max Muncy, who hit two home runs, with four hits and four RBI total. He has been a great addition to the lineup and will be looking to show some more of that power on the road.
Next, the A's will travel to Southern California to face the Angels, who missed sweeping the Mariners on Sunday striking out 18 times in the loss. The played the Angels a month ago (who scored 31 runs against them that four-game series) so this time the A's are looking for a different outcome on the road.
The Angels are without reliever Robert Stephenson after suffering an odd injury, a stretched nerve in his bicep, which landed him on the injured list just two games after returning to the team. He has no timetable to return. DH Jorge Soler is day-to-day with a groin injury.
They'll face lefty Yusei Kikuchi in game 1, followed by RHP Jose Soriano and RHP Kyle Hendricks, who we saw pitch against the A's on May 20 in Sacramento. He earned the win, but gave up a pair of home runs, one to Nick Kurtz is expected to be activated from the IL on Monday. First pitch is on Monday night at 6:38 PDT.