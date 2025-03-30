A's DFA Piece From Sean Murphy Trade with Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers
Earlier today, the Athletics elected to designate outfielder Esteury Ruiz for assignment, and claim left-hander Angel Perdomo off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. It has not been announced if the club will make a corresponding move to have Perdomo join the A's 26-man roster. He has yet to be assigned to any level.
The 30-year-old southpaw showcased some control issues this spring with both the Angels and Atlanta Braves, where he walked six batters, but still posted an impressive 1.80 ERA in ten innings. Perdomo is coming off Tommy John Surgery which put him out for the entirety of 2024.
Perdomo's last healthy season was solid In 2023 with the Pirates, he pitched in 29 innings and posted an ERA of 3.72, but notably struck out 44 batters and walked just 11.
If Perdomo could improve his control and pitch how he did with Pittsburgh, he could be a meaningful addition to the A's bullpen. The A's are currently light on lefties, with T.J. McFarland serving as the lone reliever in the big leagues, while Hogan Harris is more of a long relief option for the club.
As for Esteury Ruiz, he originally was acquired as the centerpiece of the A's return in the three-team trade with the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta.
The trade involved star catchers heading to different cities, with Sean Murphy sent to Atlanta, and William Contreras sent to Milwaukee. The A's return included Braves prospects Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, Manny Piña, and Royber Salinas. In the trade, the A's also sent reliever Joel Payamps to Milwaukee.
Ruiz made his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres before being sent to the Brewers. In his first off-season in Milwaukee, the trade happened which made him an Oakland Athletic. His first season in Oakland would be a massive success. Ruiz batted .254 with a league-leading 67 stolen bases. That stolen base mark is now the American League record by a rookie.
His promising season lead many to believe that he was going to be the centerfielder of the future with the A's.
In 2024, Ruiz dealt with some injuries and was even sent down as the club looked for him to expand his game at the dish, and he never returned to form.
Before his injury, he posted a .200 average in 55 at-bats. The speedy outfielder had an edge to make the A's 2025 Opening Day Roster, but didn't show the necessary improvements in camp, which led to his demotion to the minor leagues.
In 33 at-bats in Spring Training, he posted a .121 average and struck out 16 times. The A's elected to option him to Triple-A Las Vegas to begin his 2025 campaign, and had Max Schuemann make the roster instead.
The A's are going to try to outright Ruiz, assuming he clears waivers, but it might be enticing for other teams to claim the guy that stole 67 bags just two seasons ago.