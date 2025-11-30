Third Base Has Plagued the A's Since Matt Chapman Was Traded

The A’s have seen 27 different players grace third base since trading Matt Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays in March of 2022. Just think about that for a second. With the Athletics continuing to search for a new, everyday option, let’s take a look at the options the organization has exhausted since losing its Gold Glover.

Chapman played 573 games across his five-year career in Oakland. All but two came at third base. For a while, the A’s never had to consider other options, but since his departure, it has been the ultimate revolving door. Vimael Machín leads the way for Athletics to play the position since Chapman’s departure, with 81 games at the hot corner.

Other current Athletics players who have taken on the role at third base include Brett Harris (62), Max Scheumann (54), Darell Hernaiz (52), and Max Muncy (32).

Athletics Third Basemen Since 2022:

Vimael Machín (81) Jace Peterson (77) Brett Harris (62) Kevin Smith (56) Abraham Toro (56) Gio Urshela (56) Max Scheumann (54) Darell Hernaiz (52) Sheldon Neuse (49) Jonah Bride (48) Aledmys Díaz (40) Jordan Díaz (38) Miguel Andujar (32) Max Muncy (32) Tyler Nevin (25) J.D. Davis (14) Chad Pinder (9) Luis Urías (9) Armando Alvarez (6) Matt Davidson (6) Nick Allen (5) Ernie Clement (4) Logan Davidson (3) Tyler Wade (3) Tristan Gray (2) Carlos Cortes (1) Drew Jackson (1)

It illustrates the immense effects trading away Chapman in a deal that didn't net the A's much. Gunnar Hoglund is the lone piece of that trade still with the organization. And now, in a free agency period with only a few elite names testing the market in 2025, the A’s will need to find their next solution one way or another.

When it comes to free-agent options at third base, Alex Bregman and Eugenio Suárez headline the talks, but both are looking to sign lucrative contracts. With the A’s not traditionally having deep pockets and trying to convince a player to join a team that plays in a minor-league stadium amid a multi-year relocation effort, it remains a tall task for the organization.

All in all, it just feels that the A’s are going to find another serviceable, short-term fix, such as Ramón Urías or veterans Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jose Iglesias.

The organization could soon see Tommy White, a second-round pick from the 2024 MLB Draft out of LSU, make his way to the major leagues. White continues to tear through the minor leagues and is the organization’s second-ranked infielder behind Leo De Vries.

For now, the A's seem poised to continue on with one of Brett Harris, Max Muncy or Darell Hernaiz.

Recommended Articles: