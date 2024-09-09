A's Improving, But How Will They Add On?
The Oakland Athletics currently sit at 62-82, securing a losing record, but with one more win this year they will avoid a third straight 100-loss season. The 62 wins they have this year is already a 12-game improvement over last year, and with the seasons that Lawrence Butler, JJ Bleday, Mason Miller, Brent Rooker and a slew of others have had in 2024, you don't have to look terribly hard to see that this roster is rounding into shape with an eye on the future.
The problem that the front office will have this winter is going to be attracting free agents to play for this team in a Triple-A ballpark on turf, in the heat, in Sacramento. Owner John Fisher has promised to spend money at some point, but getting people to take that money (assuming that it's actually up for grabs) could be tricky.
Of course, the A's could just outbid other teams, or add an extra year which would include more guaranteed money--along with more guaranteed time in Sacramento. It would also limit the roster flexibility the team has if the signing doesn't pan out.
There is also the trade route, which would essentially force players that the team targets to come and join them. The one issue with that tactic would be that the team is currently building up their roster, and trading guys away would kind of be antithetical to the whole process. They could move some fringy guys that have more short-term value for other clubs than long-term value to the franchise, but the returns for those players is unlikely to be earth-shattering. They'd probably be looking at more prospects that would need to be developed that could turn into productive big leaguers instead. Unless they're acquiring guys that are fairly recently new to the pros, it would also create a potential roster crunch before long when they become Rule 5 eligible.
The way that the A's will likely have to build up for 2025 and 2026 when the A's expect to be a more competitive team in the standings, and potentially fighting for a spot in the postseason is by developing the guys they already have. They're going to have to rely on their current major and minor leaguers to take that extra step forward in their own development. Someone like Tyler Soderstrom putting it together at first base, or someone stepping up and claiming third base on both sides of the ball. Those kinds of things will need to happen for the A's to continue to move forward.
The A's will also be scanning the waiver wire for their next Rooker-esque pickup this offseason, but the team only has a couple of spots on the roster that may need an upgrade. One is the hot corner, but Max Schuemann has shown that he's a big piece of this club moving forward. How well they do finding another option there will determine his playing time and his role.
The other spot will be collecting arms. The team has received solid contributions from young guys like Joey Estes and J.T. Ginn, and they'll also be getting Ken Waldichuk back at some point, but they could always use more starters, at the very least as depth options. With the departure of Lucas Erceg at the trade deadline, the A's will also have to figure out the back-end of their bullpen. Michel Otañez and Tyler Ferguson are likely the seventh and eighth inning guys the way the team is currently constructed, but is there an upgrade out there for the team to jump on? Is there room to upgrade their middle relievers too? Those little moves could make an impact over the course of 162.
A's GM David Forst told the San Francisco Chronicle that "our payroll is going to increase going forward" over the weekend. Getting people to take that money is going to be the tricky part, especially when the one thing that the A's could typically offer--opportunity--may not be as readily available to dangle with the team on the rise.