A's Infielder Luis Urias Making the Most of Playing Time
During A's camp this spring, the A's elected to add veteran infielder Luis Urías to add some depth. The A's infield has a ton of young players looking to get playing time in the infield, and with that, the addition was meant for him to be on the bench most days.
However, in Urias' opportunities on the field, he's made the most of them. The 27-year-old currently holds a .256 batting average in 43 at-bats this season. That's as many homers as he hit last season with the Seattle Marienrs in 94 at-bats, and more than he hit (3) in 2023 in 144 at-bats. his career-high is 23 back in 2021 when he receievd regular playing time.
The eight-year veteran also has four long balls and six RBI.
Since Zack Gelof has been on the injured list, and Max Muncy has been optioned to Triple-A, Urias is looking at everyday playing time at second base for right now. Gelof is set to begin his rehab assignment today with the Las Vegas Aviators, and should be back with the A's in the next couple of weeks.
The only competition currently on the A's roster at second base is utility-man Max Schuemann, who started in center field on Monday.
Schuemann is currently batting .231 in 26 at-bats, and is more of a defense and speed first option, though he did catch fire last July when he took over as the team's shortstop for a bit. Expect Schuemann to fill in around the infield to give the starters some days off, but right Urías is going to get the bulk of playing time at second base. He has started the past eight games at the position.
Zack Gelof is expected to make his rehab assignment at some point this week. This begs the question of who the A's will have to option to make room for Gelof.
A leading candidate could be Seth Brown, who is currently batting .179 in 28 at-bats for the Green and Gold. 10 of Brown's 28 at-bats have ended in a strikeout, which is a clear issue for him. The A's also have a glut of outfielders on the roster with the addition of Nick Kurtz to the roster, which has pushed Tyler Soderstrom to left field most days.
When Gelof returns, he will likely get the everyday playing time back at second base, which likely would return Urias back to a bench/platoon role for the club. However, if he can continue hitting really well, he'll force the A's to find a spot for him in their depth-filled lineup. One option could be third base, in an effort to keep Gio Urshela fresh.