Zack Gelof Expected to Begin Rehab Assignment Next Week

Sep 20, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second base Zack Gelof (20) fields a grounder during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second base Zack Gelof (20) fields a grounder during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof has yet to play this season after suffering a right wrist injury late in camp. He's had surgery, is on the mend, and is approaching his return to the diamond.

This week Gelof has taken batting practice and run the bases, and according to manager Mark Kotsay, is checking all of the boxes. As of pregame Thursday, the A's are planning to send Gelof out on a rehab assignment early next week, potentially as soon as on Tuesday.

That assignment will be straight to Las Vegas, since he received a good amount of playing time during spring training. From there, Kotsay believes that he'll get at least 35 at-bats as he builds his hand strength back up.

If he's receiving four at-bats per game, we're likely looking at around a week and a half timeline for him to rack up the needed at-bats to be ready to return to the A's roster. That said, Kotsay believes they'll slow play him a little to allow him to recover during the assignment, going with two games on, one day off to start.

All that said, it's looking as though the road series against the Los Angeles Dodgers beginning on May 13 could be around where the team is thinking for Gelof's return.

The second baseman told us yesterday that he's going crazy during the process of rehabbing and not being on the field, but "it wasn't a muscle. It wasn't anything that I feel like I could control, it's just part of the game. I think that helped mentally a little bit, knowing it was out of my control."

With Max Muncy recently being optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas, Luis Urías has taken over as the team's primary second baseman, with Max Schuemann serving in his super-utility role also available at the position.

Jason Burke
