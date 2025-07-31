A's Lawrence Butler With the Most Nonchalant Home Run Robbery You'll See
Seems like whomever is playing center for the Athletics these days is capable of making ridiculous plays in the outfield. Denzel Clarke started the trend, becoming one of baseball's best defenders in his short time in the big leagues, but when he landed on the IL with a right adductor strain 10 days ago, Lawrence Butler took over in center and continued putting up highlight reel plays.
On Wednesday night, his heroics in center preserved the A's 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh. After Seattle had scored twice on a Jorge Polanco two-run shot, the Mariners were in business after being shut down by lefty Jeffrey Springs for the first six innings.
With two away, Dominic Calzone drove a ball to right-center that would have been a home run in 11 of MLB's 30 ballparks, and it went over the short fence for a brief moment--before it ran into the Law.
He ran to where the ball would be and didn't need to jump or climb or anything spectacular. He just put his glove where the ball was headed, let it drop in, and started running back to the dugout. It was the most nonchalant home run robbery I may have ever seen.
Athletics on SI talked with Butler before the game, and he mentioned that he's been getting the hang of center more and more, and that Clarke has been helping him with his reads out there. Reading swings, knowing the count and having an idea of the plan of attack were all things Butler mentioned as tools that give him an idea of how to chase down a fly ball from center.
It was very similar advice to what Joe Rudi was told by Joe DiMaggio when the former New York Yankee was a coach with the Oakland A's in the late 1960's. Rudi also mentioned that he felt that he should have had to pay to play center, because the view was just too good.
We also chatted about the Lawrence Butler bobblehead he had in his locker in the clubhouse, which had him wearing a Santa outfit, which was a recent giveaway of the Stockton Ports, the A's A Ball affiliate. He mentioned that he's had bobbleheads with the Ports, Lugnuts, RockHounds, and the A's, but the only one he's missing is the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators among the A's affiliates.
With plays like the one we witnessed on Wednesday night, it will be tough for Vegas to deny him much longer.