A's manager Mark Kotsay on the security concerns ahead of Thursday's Coliseum finale
With rumors swirling the past couple of days about what the Oakland A's have been told to expect for the team's final game in Oakland on Thursday, A's manager Mark Kotsay addressed some of those concerns with the media before Tuesday's game.
"I think the anger has passed. I think the players are excited about the opportunity to play in front of a sellout. I think the largest crowd we've played in front of the last three seasons has been the "reverse boycott" crowd, which was 33,000 in that game. I think Thursday will be a special day. I don't think fans are going to want to leave the stadium.
"This whole series is an opportunity for the fans to come. I think some fans have already come and seen it for the last time, to take it in for the last time, to share it with their families. The history, and what it means, but not just for the fans. For every employee here, from the top to the bottom, are dealing with it in different ways. I think Thursday will be a send-off in a very special way for the fans and for our team. I know that we respect that and we're gonna honor that in every way we can."
In terms of security for the game, Kotsay said that there is nothing on their end that the team is doing differently to prepare for the game. "We're gonna make sure we celebrate the fans."
That is a similar sentiment to the one that we heard from players before Tuesday's game. From what we have heard, there are no specific plans for a postgame celebration, but the players will also not be prohibited from doing something if the mood strikes.