A's Option Brett Harris to Triple-A
According to the MiLB transactions page, the Oakland Athletics have optioned third baseman Brett Harris back to the minor leagues. There has been no corresponding move made yet. Harris had been getting starts at third against left-handers over the past week, getting the nod in three of six contests, but for the foreseeable future against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays, the A's will be facing solely right-handed starters. Optioning Harris will get him regular playing time and open up a spot on the bench for Oakland during those three upcoming series.
Harris was also 1-for-his-last-17 and ended up hitting .167 in 60 July at-bats.
When Harris hasn't been at third, Tyler Nevin and Abraham Toro have been at the hot corner. Nevin can play first and some outfield, while Toro can play a few different spots on the infield, so neither will necessarily be locked down at third.
The big question now is who will be coming to take Harris' spot on the roster? The favorite for the spot is likely Darell Hernaiz, who landed on the IL on May 15 and began his rehab stint with Las Vegas on July 19. In nine games he has gone 12-for-33 (.364) with a .432 OBP, one homers, four walks, and five strikeouts. He could also hold down shortstop, allowing Max Schuemann to be used all around the diamond, which was the plan when the A's called up Jacob Wilson after the All Star break. Calling up Hernaiz would allow the A's another shot at enacting that plan.
The only other bats on the 40-man are Ryan Noda, who is more of a first baseman/corner outfielder, Nick Allen, who is also a shortstop, and Armando Alvarez. Each has been in Oakland this year already. Allen could be another option, but he hit better than he currently is at other points in his time in Triple-A, so unless it's a timing thing, it doesn't seem like it would be him. Alvarez came up, had some big moments, then sat on the bench before being optioned.
The likely answer here is Hernaiz, unless the A's are reaching for someone that is not yet on the 40-man roster.