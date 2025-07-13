A's Option Zack Gelof to Las Vegas
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Athletics have reinstated infielder Luis Urías from the 10-day injured list and optioned second baseman Zack Gelof to Triple-A Las Vegas, the club announced today.
Urías was placed on the IL July 4 retroactive to July 3 with a strained right hamstring. He was batting .239 with seven home runs and 18 RBI in 71 games with the A’s at the time of the injury. The 28-year-old right-handed hitter was on the Opening Day roster and started 63 games at second base and four at third base.
Gelof was reinstated from the injured list on July 4 and went 2-for-25 (.080) with 13 strikeouts in eight games with the A’s. He began the season on the IL after having right hamate surgery on March 24. Gelof hit .244 with a .448 on-base percentage on a 14-game rehab assignment with Las Vegas.
Urías is returning from the IL on the first day that he was eligible, and Gelof had struggled in his first action of 2025. After missing most of the first half of the season, this will be an opportunity for Gelof to relax and get back into his groove before returning to the A's roster.
It's also noteworthy that this move was made today since the All Star break begins as soon as the game ends, so it wasn't like this was the most pressing move to make happen. Though, with the trade deadline looming, the A's presumably want to get Urías into as many good situations as they can before July 31.
Urías will be a free agent at the end of the season, so the likelihood that he's moved is fairly high if the A's can find a buyer. Until that happens, Gelof will likely be working on things in Triple-A Las Vegas.
A's manager Mark Kotsay said of the decision to send Gelof down, "Obviously Zack's been a part of this group and will be a part of this group. Right now, I think the adjustments that need to be made offensively, it's difficult to do those adjustments [in the big leagues].
"I think the move to send him to Triple-A and just get him going, build his confidence back up, and for him to be able to make those adjustments it's going to be a lot easier there than it is here."
The A's take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the first-half finale on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT). Max Muncy will get the start at second base, while Gio Urshela, another potential trade chip, gets the start at third.