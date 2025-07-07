What Will the A's Do at the Deadline?
If, before the season started, someone said that the A's would be 37-55 on July 7th with one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball, most people might not believe them. Coming into the 2025 season, the A's were viewed as a sneaky Wild Card team with a lot of young talent and what looked to be an improved pitching staff.
However, with more than 55% of the season now complete, those expectations and opinions were very wrong. The team has struggled in their new home ballpark, going just 16-29, which has certainly added to those struggles.
After the A's gave Luis Severino the largest contract in franchise history (3 years, $67 million) and traded for Jeffrey Springs, the rotation, on paper, looked a lot better. It seemed the A's would have a more consistent rotation to pair with a bullpen that included flamethrower and 2024 All-Star, Mason Miller along with some breakout arms from 2024.
Unfortunately, all three of those players have been a disappointment this year, and their performances, along with the rest of the pitching staff, have led to the A's having one of, if not the worst, pitching staffs in baseball. The A's team ERA of 5.32 is ahead of just the Colorado Rockies, who notably play at Coors Field.
On the flip side, the A's offense, which is the second-youngest in Major League Baseball, has been a shining light in what has been a disappointing season so far. They rank top ten in some major categories and are just outside the top ten in the rest.
So, with that being said, how will the A's front office navigate what looks to be a much more complicated trade deadline than what was expected when the season began?
Luis Severino | RHP | 2026: $25 million ($22 million 2027 Player Option)
Severino has been more than disappointing on the field and extremely vocal about his problems with Sutter Health Park off the field. Both have led to rumors about Severino and his future with the A's. His 7.04 ERA at home is astonishingly bad, but his 3.04 ERA on the road, which was much better before his last two blowup starts away from West Sacramento, is what teams are interested in.
Trading the 31-year-old right-hander is more complicated than it seems. He is owed a lot of money next year, and the A's will have to eat a good portion of that money if they decide to trade him. On top of that, trading the player that they just gave a franchise record deal to after trying to signal that they are turning the page would be a bad look for the A's.
Now, Severino's comments about the A's home park for the next 2.5 years may make a split more justified, but regardless, it will be a bad look for an owner who is already the most disliked in baseball.
Severino had a 7.71 ERA in June in six starts (3 at home, 3 on the road), which tanks some of the value that he'd held when he had a sub-1.00 ERA on the road. A change of scenery could help Severino, but he may not get that chance because the A's probably won't just trade him for a minimal return.
Prediction: The A's package Luis Severino with another player (i.e., JJ Bleday) in hopes they can entice a team to offer a package to their liking.
Luis Urías | 2B/3B | 2026: UFA
Urías is currently on the 10-Day IL with a hamstring strain, but will hopefully return after the All-Star break. He has been a positive contribution to the A's offense, hitting .239 with seven home runs while handling secodn base with Zack Gelof on the IL. His fit with the A's roster may not exist anymore, with Zack Gelof coming back after a prolonged recovery, and Max Muncy settling in at third.
There have been rumors that Urías is drawing interest from playoff and fringe-playoff teams. The A's could look for a toolsy pitching prospect in Double-A or Triple-A from another team in return for the veteran infielder.
Prediction: The A's trade Luis Urías to a playoff hopeful team for a pitching prospect.
Miguel Andujar | 3B/LF | 2026: UFA
Similar to Urías, Andujar's fit with the A's seems to be gone with Max Muncy playing third base every day and Tyler Soderstrom now the starting left fielder. Andujar's trade value is probably not too high, since he has been on the 10-Day IL since June 2nd. However, Andujar is currently on a rehab assignment in Triple-A Las Vegas and could return after the All-Star break.
Before his injury, Andujar was hitting .296 with a .730 OPS and a very impressive .390 batting average with runners in scoring position. If Andujar can come back after the break and continue to perform well, there are a handful of teams who could be interested, like the San Diego Padres, who have been looking for a productive left fielder all season.
Prediction: A's trade Miguel Andujar to a playoff team in seek of a corner outfield upgrade for one-to-two lower level prospects in return.
Other than those three players, the A's will probably hold the rest of their players as they try to build a contender ahead of their conceivable move to Las Vegas. Players like Mason Miller and JP Sears may be "rumored," but there is some doubt about there is any serious traction on those rumors at this time.
However, MLB Trade Rumors listed left-hander Jeffrey Springs seventh on their list of players who could be traded due to his team-friendly contract and better performance of late. The belief with Springs is that the A's value his contract and his upside too much to trade him unless they are offered a package they can't turn down. It would also depend upon how the front office views their chances in 2026. If they're close, then they'll want Springs.
It will be interesting to see what the A's do ahead of the 2025 Trade Deadline. There is a small chance they could buy a piece for the future, but the price would have to be right.