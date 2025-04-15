A's Outright Former Los Angeles Angels Lefty
After designating left-hander Angel Perdomo for assignment on Saturday to clear a spot on the roster for J.T Ginn, the Athletics have outrighted him to Triple-A Las Vegas after he cleared waivers.
The A's claimed Perdomo off waivers from the Angels at the end of March, and since he is out of options, the A's had to add him to the roster initially. After optioning Joey Estes at the beginning of last week, and bringing up Jason Alexander to serve as the long-man out of the bullpen, Perdomo ended up being the odd-man out in the roster mix.
When he was last in the big leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates back in 2023, Perdomo was sitting 94 with his four-seamer, which gave it some extra movement. In four appearances out of the A's bullpen this season, he was averaging 92.6 miles per hour, and some of that movement wasn't there.
The lefty missed the 2024 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August of '23 while he was still with the Pirates. That November he ended up on waivers, and was claimed by the Atlanta Braves, who held onto him during his recovery last season.
This spring he made his return to the mound and held a 2.16 ERA with Atlanta across 8.1 innings of work, but the velocity wasn't there so they traded him to the Angels for cash. Two weeks later he was back on waivers, where he landed with the A's.
When he was acquired, A's manager Mark Kotsay said that sometimes it takes a little longer for the velocity to fully return after Tommy John. The A's gave him a shot with where he currently is in his recovery, and he posted a 5.40 ERA in 3.1 innings of work, walking three and striking out two.
While he's not on the 40-man roster at the moment, he'll still be in the mix for the A's down the road if and when they need a second left-hander out of the bullpen. That said, he joins a decent-sized group of left-handers in Las Vegas with Matt Krook, Ben Bowden, and CD Pelham--none of whom are on the 40-man.
For any of them to get the call to West Sacramento, it'll be about performance rather than who's on the extended roster already.