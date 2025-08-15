A's Owner Booed in Sacramento
Early on in Wednesday's A's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, there was a "Sell the team!" chant that was the loudest we've heard in awhile. It didn't last terribly long, but it was certainly noticeable in a short burst. It was also odd that it would crop up again at this point in the season, given that those chants have more or less died down since the first couple of home series of the season.
Then we saw this video taken from the game, and it made a whole lot more sense.
In the video, we see A's owner John Fisher leaving his seats down the third base line and seemingly an entire section of fans in the area booing him as he left. The chants from earlier in the night seemed to be originating from around that same area.
It's also notable that Fisher is leaving before the top of the seventh inning, as you can hear the new A's pitcher, Michael Kelly, being introduced. He had the seventh on Wednesday night.
Other than retaining his RSN deal with Comcast Sports California, one of the main reasons that Fisher left Oakland for a minor-league park in West Sacramento was to escape the chanting from the fans in the East Bay. While those in Sacramento may not be boisterous every game, they certainly let him hear it when they saw him earlier this week.
A's attendance down in West Sacramento
After his team drew their lowest attendance figure of the season at 7,731, those figures improved slightly, but it's still their least-attended series on the season with a total of 24,311 fans across the three games. The second and third games of the series were the team's third and fourth least attended games of the season, along with the opener holding the No. 1 spot.
Since the Trade Deadline, when the A's moved beloved closer Mason Miller, the team hasn't cracked 9,000 fans in six tries, maxing out at 8,830. The reason for the high baseline is that the A's sold a decent number of season tickets, with some fans believing they'd be an investment where they could sell off tickets to certain games.
With the attendance figures being what they are and the club running ticket promotions that cost well below what the initial price tag was, it will be interesting to see what that season ticket number looks like for 2026.
The A's welcome the Los Angeles Angels to town this weekend, in what should be a good test for the attendance numbers, since we have data from earlier in the season to pull from when they visited for a mid-week series. That was a Monday through Thursday series, four games total, and they brought in a total of 40,962 fans, an average of 10,241.
They were above 10,000 in each of those four games, so that seems like it will be the test for the team to pass this weekend. Can they draw more than not just 9,000, but 10,000 for these three games against the Angels?
The A's are averaging 9,613 fans in West Sacramento overall this season, down nearly 2,000 fans per game over last year in Oakland, when fans were actively staying away from the team. Of course, the Coliseum is a much larger venue and there were some big crowds that boosted that overall figure, but in terms of making money, it's probably best to have more fans in the stands, too.
As we mentioned earlier this week, this A's club is comparable to the 2017 team that had its young stars beginning to emerge, and that team ended up drawing 18,446 fans, climbing up to 20,521 in 2019, before Covid shut everything down, the A's traded away all of the fan favorites yet again, and then the team announced that they were leaving for Las Vegas. While they may not have been drawing like the Yankees, they were well removed from last in attendance.