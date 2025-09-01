A's Past Taking on Their Future in St. Louis on Monday
Back in 2012, St. Louis Cardinals ace Sonny Gray was the No. 4 ranked prospect in the Athletics' system. He'd go on to make his big league debut in 2013 at the age of 23, holding a 2.67 ERA across 64 innings of work, and would fire eight shutout innings against the Detroit Tigers in the second game of the ALDS that season, besting Justin Verlander in a game that Stephen Vogt smacked a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.
History is rhyming a bit right now, with Luis Morales slotted as the A's No. 4 prospect at the moment. Morales is 22, and while the A's aren't headed to the postseason in 2025, he's having a tremendous start to his career, posting a 1.19 ERA in 22 2/3 innings of work.
On Monday in St. Louis, Morales will be taking the mound against Sonny Gray in the first game of a three-game set to begin September. Morales is coming off of his best start of his young career, going seven shutout innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out seven.
In five appearances (four starts) with the A's in his career, Morales has allowed just 12 hits in those 22 2/3 innings and struck out 22. He's also given up ten free passes total, but five of those came in his first career start and there were some nerves involved. In his three starts since, he's walked a total of four batters.
He's also yet to allow more than one run in an outing, and with the righty holding a 0.97 WHIP, there haven't been many opportunities to score runs in bunches against him.
Gray, 35, hasn't been quite as crisp this season, posting a 4.19 ERA through 27 starts. The last time he finished with an ERA over four was back in 2021 when he was with the Cincinnati Reds. He also finished with a 4.19 ERA that season oddly enough. Before that, his 2019 season with the New York Yankees was the last time he had an ERA in the fours, so this is an abnormal year for Gray, given his track record.
That said, over five starts in August he has been pitching better, holding a 3.48 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP, and really it was his one outing against the New York Yankees (five innings, nine hits, six earned runs) that inflated what was otherwise a terrific month.
With two guys throwing the ball well facing off, this could end up being a quick matchup on Monday morning. The A's seemingly have the big advantage offensively, with the green and gold putting up a 112 wRC+ (100 is league average) last month, which included 36 home runs as a team and 143 runs scored.
In the past month, St. Louis has put up an 86 wRC+, collecting 26 home runs and 120 runs scored. The Cardinals are also 68-70 on the season, but at 5.5 games back of the third NL Wild Card, they still have a shot if they can get hot down the stretch. The A's, meanwhile, are looking to end their season on a high note and get as close to .500 on the year as they can.
First pitch on Monday is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. (PT). The A's will be sending out a returning Luis Severino on Tuesday, and left-hander Jeffrey Springs on Wednesday.