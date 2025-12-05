Atlanta Braves Claim Intriguing A's Right-Hander

The A's 40-man roster now sits at 39 players after they lost Osvaldo Bido on waivers to the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander had some opportunities in 2025, and even looked like a potential breakout candidate heading into the season, but ultimately finished the year with a 5.87 ERA (6.07 FIP).

Heading into the 2026 season with Atlanta, Bido will be out of options, which may be part of the reason the A's decided to place him on waivers in the first place. This move likely clears up a spot on the A's 40-man specifically for the Rule 5 Draft next week. If they're going to have to keep a pitcher on the roster for a full season, the reasoning may be to have that be a different arm.

The reason Bido came into 2025 as a potential breakout candidate is that he was striking out a solid 24.3% of hitters the previous season in a small sample size, and his walk rate sat at 10%, which left him with a 14.3% K-BB, which was one of the highest rates on the team in 2024.

He was also terrific in barrel% (93rd percentile), hard hit% (100th percentile) and average exit velocity (99th percentile) in his 63 1/3 innings in '24, which lead to a 3.41 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP overall.

Those numbers did not follow him to West Sacramento, as his Barrel% ranked in the fourth percentile, his hard-hit rate dropped to the 46th percentile, and his average exit velo sat in the 19th. This was also in a slightly larger sample size of 79 2/3 innings of work.

While the initial thought may be that he will be leaving the minor-league park in Sacramento so his stats should trend back down, he was fairly similar both at home and on the road in 2025. At home, he held a 5.89 ERA in 44 1/3 innings, while he put up a 5.86 ERA in 35 1/3 innings.

He was also not really aided by the Oakland Coliseum in 2024, as he posted ERAs of 3.38 at home and 3.47 on the road. That does mean that if Atlanta can get him figured out, he won't be reliant on where he's pitching, but instead his outcomes will be dependent on how he's pitching.

That may sound simple, but there are plenty of pitchers that struggle in certain parks, and he's the same guy at home and on the road, which can be valuable.

Bido has served as both a pitcher in the rotation and in relief for the A's, so it will be interesting to see where Atlanta views him as a fit. Given that he has to make the team or be subjected to waivers, the bullpen could be where he ends up in 2026. Former A's prospect Grant Holmes and former A's reliever Joel Payamps are also projected to be in the Braves bullpen next season.