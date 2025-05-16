A's Position Player Strikes out Los Angeles Dodgers Star
Not many players look forward to their teams getting blown out, but Athletics backup catcher Jhonny Pereda, who is also the team's position player pitching option, tends to shine. This isn't to say he's rooting for the other guys, but that he tends to embrace the moment a little bit when it's his turn to take the mound.
On Thursday, in the A's 19-2 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pereda was far from perfect, allowing four hits and a walk that led to three more runs crossing the plate in the bottom of the eighth. Yet, there was one at-bat that will be talked about, and that was when he struck out the best player in baseball, Shohei Ohtani.
With a 1-2 count, Pereda challenged Ohtani with his 89 mile per hour heater above the zone, a pitch that the slugger foul tipped into the glove of Shea Langeliers. In the sequence below, you can see Pereda running off the back of the mound after every pitch because he knows that Ohtani is capable of smacking one right back up the middle.
This was Pereda's third outing of the season, going one inning in each, and he holds an ERA of 21.00. He has struck out one batter in each of those three outings, but Ohtani is by far the biggest name of the bunch.
The first strikeout came against the Chicago Cubs in the A's home opener in West Sacramento. The A's lost that one 18-3, and the strikeout came against pitcher Colin Rea. That's right, in 2025 we had a position player pitching and a pitcher batting, and Pereda won that battle. Not too long after, Rea was promoted to the rotation and has been solid for Chicago.
A couple of weeks later, the A's were being blown out by the Texas Rangers, 15-2, and Pereda came on yet again. He struck out left fielder Dustin Harris on a slider down in the zone in Harris' only at-bat of the game. He went 1-for-14 in his at-bats after that one before getting optioned to Triple-A.
Thursday's strikeout of Ohtani was the first one of Pereda's short career as a part-time pitcher that came on a swing, and it came against a pretty formidable opponent.
While it's never fun to get blown out, there are still moments like these in blowouts where there can be some fun involved that may lead to a better vibe in the clubhouse. The A's have lost seven games by eight or more runs this season, and in the game that follows a blowout loss, they are 5-2.
Some of that could be because they have faced the Rockies and White Sox after two of those big losses, but they have also won games against the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers following a blowout loss.
The takeaway here is that the A's are a resilient bunch, and being able to have fun when the backup cacher strikes out the best player in baseball is likely a big help in keeping the group loose over the long season.