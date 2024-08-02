A's Promote Cooper Bowman to Triple-A
The Oakland A's have promoted second baseman Cooper Bowman to Triple-A Las Vegas after he hit .281 with a .378 OBP, smashing 12 homers and swiping 35 bags in Double-A Midland. Bowman was acquired by the A's from the New York Yankees as part of the Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino deal back in 2022. Oakland also received JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk, and Luis Medina.
The 24-year-old was originally selected by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Louisville, and he's always been an intriguing player with a power/speed combo along with the ability to draw walks. Outside of the 33 games he played in High-A Lansing right after he was dealt in 2022, Bowman has had OBPs right around .350 at every stop he's made in his pro career.
This year he has really taken a leap forward, earning a 136 wRC+ in his second stint in Double-A, while upping his walk rate to 12.4%, and lowering his strikeout rate a touch to 20.2%. His high in stolen bases in a season is 47, which he accomplished split between the A's and Yankees systems in '22. With some time left this season and one swipe under his belt in Triple-A already, he could literally make a run for a new career-high.
So far with the Aviators, Bowman has gone 4-for-9 (.444) with a double, a walk, two RBI, a strikeout, and a stolen base. The walk bumps his OBP up to .500 through two games.
This is Bowman's first trip to Triple-A, so he's not likely to receive a look with the A's immediately, but if he continues to perform like he has all season, then he could move his name up the depth chart as the 2025 season approaches.
Before that point, however, the A's will have to make a decision about whether or not to add him to the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft. With the breakout season he's had in '24, it feels like a safe bet that Bowman will secure one of those coveted roster spots.