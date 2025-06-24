A's Release Dylan Floro
The Athletics have released veteran righty reliever Dylan Floro, according to the MiLB transactions page. The A's had signed Floro in late February as a depth piece for the bullpen, but he has spent the entire season in Triple-A.
Floro made 16 appearances for the A's Las Vegas affiliate, holding a 7.04 ERA across 15 1/3 innings with a 1.83 WHIP. He'd given up 23 hits and five walks while striking out 12. On the positive side, he'd been collecting ground ball outs this season, which is a skill any number of teams could use.
The righty had been rolling this season, boasting a 3.38 ERA heading into his outing on May 31 against Oklahoma City, but the Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate roughed him up for five runs without Floro recording an out. That ballooned his ERA to 7.59.
He made five appearances in the time since, and held a 5.79 ERA in the month of June. Obviously the one outing against OKC hurt his overall stats, but he was also sitting at 88.2 miles per hour with his fastball, down a full tick from last year's 89.4. In 2023, that average fastball sat at 92.5 mph.
With the A's bullpen turning things around, the window for Floro in West Sacramento seems to have passed, especially with younger pitchers in the system getting closer to making their MLB debuts. On Sunday, we saw starter Jack Perkins debut with the A's out of the bullpen, and he was touching 98 while allowing just one hit in his three innings of work.
The hope for Floro is that he'll be able to find another opportunity, presumably on a minor-league deal, and be able to pitch his way back onto a big-league roster. His best bet may be a team that is within a few games of the third wild-card race and doesn't want to use too many resources to make a real push, instead hoping to take a flier on someone like Floro, who has a track record of success in the Majors.
Over the course of his career, Floro is 32-26 with a 3.49 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP across nine seasons. If he is unable to reach the bigs leagues, it would be his first season since he debuted in 2016 that he wouldn't have made at least an appearance.