A's Pitching Depth Takes a Hit with Latest Injury

The A's starting rotation appears to be fairly set entering the 2026 campaign, with Luis Severino, Jeffrey Springs, Aaron Civale and Luis Morales seemingly locks for the starting five. Jacob Lopez is also expected to be in that mix, but a late start to camp has left some questions of whether he'll be fully built up for the beginning of the regular season.

While not necessarily expected to begin the year in the A's rotation, one of their solid near-term depth options, Gunnar Hoglund, will have the start to his season delayed. MLB.com is reporting that he "is still in A’s big league camp but he’s now dealing with a back issue that will delay the start to his season." This is after the knee injury earlier in camp delayed his spring debut.

Hoglund has yet to pitch in a game this spring, and hasn't pitched in a competitive game since May of last season. The 26-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut last season on May 2, making six starts in the month, and finishing with a 6.40 ERA across 32 1/3 innings of work. In that span he gave up 38 hits, 23 ER, 10 home runs, 11 walks and struck out 23.

Those ten home runs allowed really stand out, but he has been prone to giving up the long ball when he reaches a new level. Back in 2024 he allowed 12 homers in 104 innings with Double-A Midland, which is a little higher than you'd like, but still manageable. When he made it to Triple-A Las Vegas that season, he gave up five homers in 26 innings, which is a much higher rate.

Last season in Vegas before he was called up he allowed three dingers in 29 2/3 innings, which is roughly the expected rate of a home run off a pitcher. That's what they're aiming for at least, is one every nine to ten innings. In other terms, his home run per fly ball rate (HR/FB%) was 23.3% last season, while the league average was just 11.9%, which is where he's generally been in the minors.

Hoglund was acquired by the A's the last time they traded a third baseman to the Toronto Blue Jays. With the green and gold sending Matt Chapman up North, the A's acquired Hoglund, third baseman Kevin Smith, and left-handers Zach Logue and Kirby Snead. Four years later, Hoglund is the only member of the return still with the organization.

Injuries have slowed his development over the years, but those that have seen him pitch in the minors have said that his stuff has looked tremendous. If he's able to stay healthy, he could be a nice arm for the A's to unleash at some point this year.

