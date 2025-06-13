A's, Royals Showcasing Two Very Different Rookies This Weekend
In Kansas City this weekend, all eyes will be on the future of the game, as A's rookie Jacob Wilson hopes his team can get back into the win column after being swept in Anaheim. He will contend against Royals phenom Jac Caglianone, who was called up earlier this month and has been the talk of the town in Kansas City.
Since his debut on June 3, Caglianone has collected eight hits, and is going through the adjustments at the Major League level. Both players have had struggles through their professional journeys, with Wilson now coming into his own, second in the AL in average behind Aaron Judge, and is batting .500 in the month of June.
Although they are often mentioned in the same conversations, they could not be more different type of players. Wilson, with an unconventional style, batting stance and approach, is known for his bat-to-ball skills and his uncanny ability to put the ball in play at a consistent level. He is a tough strikeout for even the most dominant of pitcher. His senior year at GCU, he achieved a .412 batting average and struck out only five times in 217 plate appearances.
His exceptional contact skills can be attributed to learning from his father, Jack Wilson, an MLB All-Star and former Silver Slugger. He coached him at Thousand Oaks High School in California, Grand Canyon University, and continues to mentor and be a support system for his son at the MLB level. Jack was also pretty good at limiting his strikeouts, but Jacob is on another level.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Wilson is the second-fastest to achieve 3 walk-off hits, at least in the Divisional Era (1969), behind Gomer Hodge (CLE) in 1971.
Caglianone, on the other hand, is all power. Reporter Jonathan Mayo commented, "if you're talking raw power, it's Jac Caglianone and everybody else far behind."
Jac Caglianone was the Royals first-round draft selection, No. 6 overall, in 2024. Cags' 70-grade power is only one of five current Top 100 prospects (Coby Mayo, Bryce Eldridge, Charlie Condon, Xavier Isaac) with a 70 grade. Entering the season, MLB Pipeline even dubbed him the premier power prospect.
The former Florida Gator left-handed hitting slugger had an incredible spring training with the Royals, and all are looking forward to his breakout with the big league club. The buzz and expectations have surrounded him the last few weeks, and it may just be a matter of time before he heats up. If he does, the AL Rookie of the Year race will be an interesting one.
Wilson's skills and instincts are second-to-none, while Caglianone is known for his ability to send balls soaring out of the park.
The success doesn't come without its challenges, though. The A's are playing in a small market of West Sacramento, a temporary home and don't have the nationally televised games/ media or to cover his achievements.
Despite all this, Wilson has been in the All-Star conversation, and with good reason. Kansas City has quickly embraced Jac, and his debut was such a big event that even Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes was front row. No pressure, right?
While Wilson was held out for hamstring tightness for the last two games against the Angels, he's back in the lineup against the Royals. First pitch at Kauffman Stadium is set for Friday night at 5:10 PDT.