A's Showcase Grit in Win Over New York Yankees
Friday's series opener against the New York Yankees wasn't ideal for the home team. The Athletics played the visiting Yankees close for the first four innings, holding New York to two runs while not being able to muster much from their own bats.
From that point on, the Yankees scored single runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh, and put the game away with a five spot in the eighth. Jasson Dominguez played the hero, belting three homers, one of which was a grand slam, and driving in seven of the Yankees' ten runs in the 10-2 contest.
After the game the A's clubhouse looked to be taking in that loss, and on Saturday they came out swinging, leading 4-0 after three before an Aaron Judge solo homer brought it to 4-1 in the fourth. Luis Urías hit a solo shot in the second, and right fielder Brent Rooker clubbed a three-run shot in the third.
Starter JP Sears was able to hold his former club down across five frames, allowing just four hits and one run, walking one and striking out four. He was replaced by Justin Sterner, who hadn't allowed a run all season, and Judge promptly broke that scoreless streak with his second home run of the game.
Sterner, who had been perfect all year, ended up allowing five runs to the Bombers in the sixth, and New York was in front yet again, 6-4. In previous seasons that would have been enough to put the A's away. This year's team is all about growth and being competitive, and they came back in the bottom of the seventh to show they couldn't be pushed around.
With one out, Brent Rooker singled, Tyler Soderstrom doubled, and Shea Langeliers hit a three-run bomb, putting the A's back in the lead, 7-6. That is the eighth homer of the season for the A's catcher.
In the top of the eighth, setup man Tyler Ferguson was back on the bump after a couple of much-needed days off after pitching in four straight games, and he walked Austin Wells to lead off the inning. Then with one away he was a little off on his throw to second on a grounder to the pitcher, and instead of an inning-ending double play, there were runners on first and second.
A's manager Mark Kotsay didn't want to let this game get away with a slim one-run lead, so he went straight to closer Mason Miller, who showed off the return of his crisp slider that helped him strike out Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt to end the threat.
The Sacramento club would tack on four more runs in the bottom of the inning, with Tyler Soderstrom delivering a big two-RBI single, and that was followed by a two-RBI double from Shea Langeliers, capping a 4-for-5, five RBI day.
Miller would give up a run in the top of the ninth, but the A's would pull out the win, 11-7.
The A's have had a number of statement wins this season, but after Friday night's outcome, to follow that up with not only a win, but to hold a lead, lose it, and then answer back with big crooked numbers in back-to-back innings late to seal it is what makes this one another big statement win for the green and gold.
After going 17-47 against the Seattle Mariners the past few seasons, they split the opening four-game set, and played well enough to sweep the M's at home earlier this week. Unfortunately, those games came at the end of a 16-game stretch for the club, and their bullpen was gassed, leading them to drop two of three instead.
The A's have also started the year off 5-2 against the Texas Rangers, arguably the club favored to win the AL West this season. Before the Rangers played the A's, they were in first place. Now they're in fourth at 19-21.
There are certain games and certain series that mean a little bit extra and can show you what a team is made of. Divisional games are in that group, as well as when the Yankees come to town. While it's nice to collect wins against the White Sox and Rockies, those outcomes are more or less expected.
For the A's to be not only competitive, but also showing some fight when things don't go exactly their way? This team is looking like they'll be in postseason contention.
The A's will go for the series win with former Yankee Luis Severino on the bump, and he's excited for the opportunity to face his former club.