A's Sign Former New York Mets Prospect with Huge Strikeout Numbers
There has been a decent amount of overlap between the recent history of the Athletics and New York Mets rosters over the past few seasons. The Mets currently have Starling Marte, Sean Manaea, Paul Blackburn, and Frankie Montas under contract, while the A's have Luis Severino and T.J. McFarland currently on the roster. J.T. Ginn also made his 2025 debut against his former team in April.
Earlier this week, the A's signed former Mets prospect Andinson Ferrer, a 20-year-old righty that has a penchant for collecting strikeouts. He doesn't have a ton of experience in pro ball, collecting just four total innings with the St. Lucie Mets over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, instead spending most of his time in the Complex League.
Last season in 20.2 frames of work (17.2 in the Complex League), he held a 3.92 ERA (3.69 FIP) while striking out 33.3% of the batters he faced. In his three innings of A Ball, he struck out five batters in three innings, facing a total of ten batters, which gave him a 50% strikeout rate. He also walked a batter (10%).
Ferrer has been added to the A's Arizona Complex roster, joining the team's big offseason prospect signing Shotaro Morii, who is planning on playing shortstop as well as being a starting pitcher.
The A's being open to letting him attempt both phases of the game is part of the reason that Morii decided to sign with the club. He made his Complex League debut on Saturday as the team's DH and went 0-for-3 with an RBI and a pair of strikeouts.
With the Complex League season just getting underway, we should see Ferrer in action before long with his new club.