A's Star Closer Mason Miller Drawing Interest From Yankees, Dodgers
With the trade deadline just about 24 hours away, the A's have been quiet, but some names have been tossed around in the last few days. Ken Rosenthal is reporting today that the A's on are the hunt for some top-end young pitching in exchange for closer Mason Miller.
Several teams have interest in the 26-year-old closer. The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies have all been linked to the flame-thrower, and it's unclear if the A's will get the return they are asking for. The team is looking for a top prospect in all of baseball to headline a possible package for Mason Miller.
So far this season, Miller holds a 3.76 ERA in 38 appearances, and has 20 saves. The former All-Star has also thrown the fastest pitch in all of baseball this season, throwing his fastball over 104 miles per hour. Teams have been interested in Miller to serve as their closer, and other teams are interested in acquiring him and turning him back into a starting pitcher.
Miller burst onto the scene last season when he first became the A's closer, and was quickly named an All-Star, eventually finishing fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting. He finished the year with an amazing 2.49 ERA, 28 saves, and 104 strikeouts in 65 innings pitched.
If the A's elect to trade away Miller in a blockbuster trade, the A's have a couple of options to take his spot in the closer role. A's southpaw Sean Newcomb is a possible trade candidate, but could also close games out for the club if he's not moved.
Since he's joined the A's he holds a 2.40 ERA in 30 innings, and has been lighting up the radar gun in recent high leverage relief outings. If he remains on the A's, he could be an option to close out games going forward for the A's. Opposing teams could also view him as a swingman option that can both start or pitch in relief.
Another option to close could be another flame-throwing 26-year-old righty, Elvis Alvarado. Alvarado has a lot of similarities to Miller, as he's showcased a fastball in triple digits with great off-speed stuff. He's been working himself into more high leverage outings recently as well. The rookie right-hander holds a 3.32 ERA in 19 innings with the green and gold.
If Miller is traded, the A's will likely gain a top-25 prospect in return, and someone like Andrew Painter from the Phillies could also join the A's pitching staff. It's unknown whether or not the A's will go forward with trading the All-Star closer, but the team will certainly have solid options at the closer role without Miller.