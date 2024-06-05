A's Starter Generating Plenty of Trade Interest
In his Trade Deadline Preview, ESPN's Jeff Passan ran down a number of players on the Oakland A's roster that are likely to be moved in the coming weeks, like veteran starters Alex Wood, Ross Stripling, and Paul Blackburn (all of whom are on the IL currently). Passan also mentioned that Brent Rooker, playing like an All Star for the second straight season, as someone the A's should have action on.
One name that has been generating a number of phone calls, according to Passan, has been left-handed starter JP Sears. Acquired from the New York Yankees as part of the Frankie Montas deal back in 2022, Sears has been the A's most reliable pitcher over the past two seasons. Last year he made all 32 of his starts, and this season he has racked up 12 thus far.
In those 44 starts, Sears has combined for 239 2/3 innings pitched with a 4.39 ERA, which has been just a touch worse than league average in that span.
His one flaw has been that he's prone to giving up the long ball, allowing 34 last season and eight so far in 2024. His rate has gone down this year, which has led to his improved 4.01 ERA. Looking at his expected home runs by ballpark, one team that could benefit from adding someone like Sears and also see that home run total take a dip would be the Baltimore Orioles.
According to his page on Baseball Savant, Sears would have a career home run total of 43 if he pitched all of his games in Baltimore. With Oakland, that number sits at 53, and his career total is 50. The only other teams with drastic positive changes for him on the home run front are the Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates, and they aren't in a position to make this kind of move just yet.
That all said, it's likely that Sears, and for that matter Mason Miller, stay with the A's for the duration of this season despite how many phone calls David Forst answers.