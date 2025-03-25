A's to Honor Rickey Henderson in Sacramento Home Opener
The Athletics home opener in West Sacramento is now less than a week away, and the team recently sent out some details regarding the first game to be played at Sutter Health Park. One of their big plans is to honor the Man of Steal in their new home.
In a press release, the A's said "In a tribute to Rickey Henderson, the greatest to ever wear the green and gold, every A’s player will wear Rickey’s number 24 on their backs during the game. Rickey’s daughters, Angela, Alexis, and Adrianna, will also throw out simultaneous ceremonial first pitches."
One of the two giveaways will also be a Rickey Henderson rally towel, in addition to a trucker hat with the new Sacramento jersey patch logo.
There isn't really a great way to honor Rickey, give the team's departure from Oakland, where he not only played, but where he came of age. Every player and coach wearing the number 24 is a fitting tribute that would have hit all of the right notes, had the team still been at the Coliseum for the occasion.
With the team in Sacramento, it feels a bit off, but everything about the upcoming year is going to feel a little left-of-center given the team's upheaval from their longtime home.
Given that the A's were adamant about keeping the team's colors and history attached to them, instead of leaving it in Oakland and going for a full rebrand like the Washington Nationals did, it's good that they're at least leaning into that history a little bit to kick off the season.
It will be interesting to see what kind of a connection the club keeps with the past as the days and years go by, especially since their next World Series reunion isn't scheduled untll 2032 when the team will presumably be in Las Vegas. That is, unless they celebrate the 1989 World Series.
In addition to the players wearing Rickey's number and the two giveaway promotions, there will also be some other added bonuses for those in attendance.
Musical Performances
The Freshmakers are set to perform on the ticket plaza and DJ Christie will play outside the right field gate as fans enter the stadium. Shane Q, top-10 finisher in The Voice and Sacramento native, will sing the National Anthem before DJ Christie moves inside the ballpark to perform throughout the night.
David Garibaldi Mural
Performance painter David Garibaldi will bring his Rhythm and Hue act from the stage to the concourse as he creates a mural of Rickey Henderson.
Opening Day Tradition
In following with Major League Baseball Opening Day tradition, both teams will take the lines for introductions and the national anthem, which will feature a 100-foot-by-50-foot American flag in center field held by season ticket members and a flyover out of Beale Air Force Base.
While the game is officially sold out, there will be 250 lawn seats made available for $25 each for all 81 home dates, including on Opening Day against the Chicago Cubs.