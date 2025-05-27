A's Top Prospect Lands on IL, Red Sox Starter Returns to Green and Gold
After a couple of days wondering what the status of Athletics No. 1 prospect Nick Kurtz would be, the team announced today that he has landed on the IL retroactive to May 25. Kurtz was pulled from the A's extra-innings loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday as he came to third base clutching his left hip area.
The official injury is a strained left hip flexor. There is no timetable for his return at this time, but given that they waited a couple of days to see how he'd do, this has the potential to be a shorter-term absence. We'll know more once manager Mark Kotsay speaks with the media in Houston prior to Tuesday's game.
To take Kurtz's spot on the roster, the A's have called up former Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Drew Avans, who signed with the A's as a minor-league free agent in November. The 28-year-old joins the list of guys making their MLB debuts over the past few days. On Friday, Denzel Clarke debuted, followed by Logan Davidson on Saturday and Willie MacIver on Sunday.
If Avans debuts on Tuesday, that would be four straight games with an MLB debut for the A's.
With his addition, it would appear as though the A's could slide Soderstrom back to first base while Kurtz is out to provide Avans, a natural outfielder, a chance to help improve the A's defense. This season in Triple-A Las Vegas, Avans has hit .328 with a .414 OBP and has nearly as many walks (30) as strikeouts (31). He's also added 16 stolen bases, which is a dimension that the A's haven't had this season.
The A's could also roll with Logan Davidson at first like they did on Sunday, and keep Avans in more of a bench roll with Soderstrom still roaming left field.
The A's also announced that they have acquired left-hander Sean Newcomb from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations. Newcomb was originally acquired from the San Francisco Giants in 2023 and held a 4.32 ERA with the team in parts of the '23 and '24 seasons, totaling 25 innings. He signed with the Red Sox in free agency this offseason, and has posted a 3.95 ERA in 12 appearances (five starts). He's also held a 1.756 WHIP.
To make room for Newcomb and Avans on the roster, the A's designated both left-hander Matt Krook and righty Ryan Cusick for assignment. Krook pitched for the A's in San Francisco, and then two more times against the Los Angeles Angels, holding a 5.40 ERA through 3.1 innings of work.
Cusick, 25, was acquired from the Atlanta Braves in the Matt Olson deal and started the year off in Triple-A this season after being added to the 40-man roster over the offseason. In 13 games out of the bullpen he held a 6.75 ERA with a 1.91 WHIP, giving up 15 hits and walking 13.
Finally, the A's also announced that Seth Brown, who was designated for assignment on Friday in the flurry of roster moves, has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Las Vegas. He had the opportunity to elect free agency given his service time in the big leagues, but he would have had to forgo the remainder of his $2.7 million deal for the 2025 campaign.