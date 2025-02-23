A's Top Prospect to Get First Spring Start Against Rockies
The Athletics lineup is out for today's spring action against the Colorado Rockies, and it includes top prospect Nick Kurtz getting his first start.
Kurtz was selected by the A's last year with the fourth overall pick in the MLB Draft and was quickly named one of the team's top two prospects along with 2023 first rounder Jacob Wilson, depending on the outlet.
Kurtz reported to Low-A Stockton after he officially signed with the club, and he needed just seven games with the Ports to show that he was ready for a promotion, hitting .400 with a .571 OBP and four home runs in his brief time there. The A's had him skip High-A and go all the way to Double-A Midland, where he'd get into five games before an injury ended his regular season.
Kurtz would also appear in 13 games in the Arizona Fall League, hitting .353 with a .450 OBP and two homers. He is projected to begin the year back in Midland, but could be a fast mover in the A's system, much like Wilson was last season.
A's fans will also get their first look at Jeffrey Springs, a left-hander the A's acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays this winter to help bolster their pitching staff. Springs was one of the best pitchers in the game in 2022, posting a 2.46 ERA across 135.1 innings, and he was off to a great start in 2023 before he ended up needing Tommy John surgery.
Springs returned to the mound last season, getting seven late-season starts with the Rays and posting a 3.27 ERA over 33 innings. He is likely to be the A's No. 2 starter behind Luis Severino.
Part of the package that the A's gave up to get Springs included first base prospect Will Simpson, who fans were taking notice of as being a potential dude. Yet, with Tyler Soderstrom and Kurtz already available at the position, Simpson became a useful trade chip.
The rest of the pitchers lined up for an appearance on Sunday against Colorado are veteran righty José Leclerc, left-hander Jacob Lopez, Noah Murdock, Jack Perkins, Jason Alexander, and Tanner Dodson. Springs and Lopez are the only lefties listed for today, and were both part of that trade with the Rays.
As A's on SI wrote earlier this morning about this potentially being a prove-it year for second baseman Zack Gelof, since it was interesting that the team had Max Muncy start at second in the first game. Today, it's noted third baseman Brett Harris.
Both Muncy and Harris figure to be in the mix for third base in the future, but the A's appear to be getting them exposure at different positions early in camp.
A's and Kansas City Royals pitchers for Monday
Tomorrow the A's will take on the Kansas City Royals, with old friends Lucas Erceg and Ross Stripling sitting in the opposite dugout.
The Athletics planned pitchers for this game are Osvaldo Bido, Tyler Ferguson, Michel Otañez, Grant Holman, Gunnar Hoglund, Hogan Harris. Harris is the lone left-hander of the group, and outside of Hoglund, these pitchers are either set to be on the A's pitching staff, or will be one of the key depth pieces for the club early in 2025, depending on how the roster shakes out.
The Royals will be using the recently extended Cole Ragans to kick things off. He'll be followed by RHP Luinder Avila, RHP Steven Zobac, RHP Taylor Clarke, RHP Steven Cruz, LHP Evan Sisk.