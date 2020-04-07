InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

A's Appear Ready to Dip into Dominican Republic for Big-Money International Signing

John Hickey

Are the A’s ready to make another big step in international free agent signings?

It would appear so. Baseball America’s Ben Badler, who knows as much about the international signings situation as anyone, tweets that Dominican Republic center fielder Pedro Pineda is poised to sign with the A’s.

Baseball’s signing period for international players who are not subject to the June draft is currently scheduled to open on July 2. But in this age for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the league has set up things to push the start of the signings period until Jan. 15, 2021 if it is felt to be warranted.

Badler reported Monday that the A’s are likely to make the biggest splash in the international market with a contract that will pay the 16-year-old Pineda more than $4 million. The report says that is the most the any team is expected to spend on any player in the draft this time around.

Pineda bats and throws right and reportedly has both good power and good speed.

Badler describes what Pineda brings to the table thusly: “He’s a strong, athletic, physical center fielder with a loud tool set and a power/speed threat. He’s a center fielder with excellent speed, a fast bat and the power potential to hit 25 home runs.”

The A’s best-known dabble in the international market in recent years was the 2012 signing of Cuban outfielder Yoenis Cespedes. A veteran of the Cuban team at the time, Cespedes signed for four years and $36 million, and his arrival coincided with the A’s surge into relevance in the American League West.

In his two full seasons with Oakland, Cespedes helped the club win back-to-back AL West titles. They would finish second in 2014, when Oakland traded him to Boston for starting pitcher Jon Lester and outfielder Jonny Gomes.

The A’s made a big move in the international market last year, too. Shortstop Robert Pauson, the No. 2-ranked international prospect for 2019, signed for a reported $5.1 million. He’s only 17, but already he’s ranked fourth in the A’s system by mlb.com’s list of minor league talent. It should be noted that the top 3, lefty starter Jesus Luzardo, catcher Sean Murphy and lefty starter A.J. Puk, all made their big-league debuts last year and all are expected to start the season on the Oakland roster. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Gets Its Hopes Up for a May/June Return, but the Reality Remains Stark

Player availability, stadium availability, TV revenue availability and all that Arizona heat make for formidable roadblocks to getting MLB games up and running in the Phoenix are in the next month or two.

John Hickey

Al Kaline's Impact Stretched All the Way to Oakland and the A's

Detroit Hall of Fame outfielder Al Kaline, who died Monday, commanded the respect of Oakland A's manager Billy Martin and Bob Melvin for the way he played the game and for the way he carried himself.

John Hickey

Should Athletics, Giants be up as neutral-site hosts for MLB as Neutral Site Locations for Possible Postseason?

The Coliseum and Oracle Park have good enough weather histories to be put in the running if baseball ever gets around to having playoffs post-COVID-19 coronavirus.

John Hickey

Stewart Tabs Luzardo as Favorite to Win Rookie Honors and as Cy Young Dark Horse

Four-time 20-game winner Dave Stewart says that Oakland Athletics rookie starter Jesus Luzardo is the odds-on favorite to win Rookie of the Year once MLB starts up again, but says fellow A's rookie A.J. Puk will be formidable competition.

John Hickey

A's Trivino Continues to Tinker During Workouts at Home

Oakland Athletics reliever Lou Trivino is experimenting with ways to get back to his 2018 level of performance while working out at home in Pennsylvania. He's changed his diet, too.

John Hickey

Time to Celebrate the Birth of the Bash

On April 4, 1988, the A's Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire bashed for the first time, setting off a trend that would define a generation of the Oakland Athletics and their fans.

John Hickey

Trump, Newsom at Odds Over Potential Restart of NFL, MLB and Other Pro Sports

President Donald Trump hopes for an August/September for the return of sports, but California Governor Gavin Newsom says he doesn't anticipate that quick of a return, and when MLB and the NFL return, the decision will be based on facts and the opinions of health experts about what's right for California.

John Hickey

What Path Should MLB Take in What is a Different Kind of War?

Baseball played on through World War I and World War II with the blessing of the federal government. But in the war against the COVID-19 coronavirus, the enemy is entirely different. So far the reaction from MLB has been different, too, with a shutdown. But will that last as baseball pushes to return to active status?

John Hickey

The Day Dennis Eckersley Came Home to Oakland: `It Was Meant to Be'

The Cubs didn't know what they were trading away, and the A's didn't know what they were getting with the Apr. 3, 1987 deal that sent Dennis Eckersley to the Athletics. He would go on to saved 320 games for the A's en route to Cooperstown and the Hall of Fame.

John Hickey

Japan's Second Pushback of Baseball's Return a Cautionary Tale for MLB

Major League Baseball has hopes for a June 1-ish return for baseball. But MLB will have to factor in the Japan experience, including three players infected with COVID-19 on the Hanshin Tigers' roster after games played in empty stadiums.

John Hickey