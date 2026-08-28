Best Sportsbook Promos & Betting Bonuses for August 2026

Top sportsbook promos comparison

Not sure which sportsbook has the biggest bonus right now? The table below breaks down every current welcome offer across the top US sportsbooks, including bonus amount, promo code, and minimum deposit and wager requirements, so you can compare them side by side before you sign up.

Best sportsbook promos ranked September 2026

Our team evaluates the top new sportsbook promo offers in the U.S. using a consistent scoring framework that goes beyond headline bonus amounts. Each offer is assessed across total value, wagering requirements, odds restrictions, time limits, bet eligibility, and overall bonus flexibility.

This approach helps us rank promos based on real usability and long-term value, not just sign-up incentives. Below, you’ll find our top six picks broken down with SI Verdict scores and a quick look at who each offer is best suited for.

1. BetMGM promo: Best online sportsbook promo

BetMGM's welcome offer works as a first-bet safety net, giving new users a real cushion on their opening wager rather than a smaller guaranteed bonus. The BetMGM promo code SIBONUS is required at sign-up to activate it.

Deposit at least $10 and place a real-money wager of any size up to $1,500. If that first bet loses, BetMGM refunds the stake as bonus bets, split into five bonus bets worth 20% of the wager each on bets of $50 or more, or a single bonus bet on smaller amounts. Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued, so they need to be used relatively quickly rather than saved for later in the season.

Register today with one of the best tennis betting sites, BetMGM, ahead of the 2026 US Open.

Sports Illustrated

Age and location requirements

You must be 21 or older and located in a legal BetMGM betting state; the offer is unavailable in NY, MS, NV, DC, Ontario and Puerto Rico.

BetMGM — what you need to know

Betting bonus: Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses Promo code : SI1500

: SI1500 Best bonus for : Bettors comfortable placing a larger single wager, including parlay and prop bettors chasing a bigger safety net

: Bettors comfortable placing a larger single wager, including parlay and prop bettors chasing a bigger safety net Offer expiry: Sept. 1, 2026

Want the full picture? Our BetMGM bonus code page breaks down the offer in detail, and our BetMGM review covers everything else the app has to offer.

Existing BetMGM users can also gain an additional $500 in bonus bets using the BetMGM refer-a-friend program.

2. Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Best sportsbook promo for daily bettors

Fanatics takes a different approach than most welcome offers, matching your wagers daily instead of paying out a single lump sum.

Use our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS and place a wager of at least $1 (up to $100) each day at odds of -200 or longer, and Fanatics matches your stake in FanCash regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. Repeat this for up to 10 consecutive days to earn the full $1,000. FanCash lands in your account daily rather than all at once, making this a stronger fit for bettors who wager regularly rather than placing one big bet and walking away.

Sports Illustrated

Age and location requirements

You must be 21 or older and located in a Fanatics-legal state; the alternate version of this offer is unavailable in IL and NY.

Fanatics — what you need to know

Betting bonus : Up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days

: Up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days Promo code : SIBONUS

: SIBONUS Best bonus for : Bettors who wager on games multiple days a week and want ongoing FanCash value rather than a one-time bonus

: Bettors who wager on games multiple days a week and want ongoing FanCash value rather than a one-time bonus Offer expiry: Dec. 2, 2026

Curious about the details? Our Fanatics promo code page lays out exactly how the offer works, and our Fanatics review digs into the app beyond the bonus.

3. bet365 - Best dual welcome promo

bet365 stands apart by letting new users pick between two offer structures rather than locking them into one, a guaranteed bonus regardless of outcome, or a larger safety net tied to a losing bet. The offer applies automatically once you sign up.

Both options require a $10 minimum deposit and a $10 wager at odds of -500 or shorter. The win-or-lose option pays out $365 in bonus bets no matter the result; the safety-net option refunds your stake up to $1,000 only if the bet loses. Either way, bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Sports Illustrated

Age and location requirements

You must be 21 or older and located in a bet365 legal state: AZ, CO, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN and VA.

bet365 — what you need to know

Betting bonus : $365 win or lose, or up to $1,000 if your first bet loses

: $365 win or lose, or up to $1,000 if your first bet loses Promo code : Varies by offer selection

: Varies by offer selection Best bonus for : Bettors who want flexibility between guaranteed value and a higher-ceiling safety net

: Bettors who want flexibility between guaranteed value and a higher-ceiling safety net Offer expiry: Sept. 22, 2026

Check out our bet365 promo code page and bet365 review for a closer look at the sportsbook.

For a full breakdown one of the very best soccer betting sites, check out our bet365 review

💵 Current users also grab up to $500 in bonus bets per year with the bet365 refer-a-friend program.

4. FanDuel promo: Best sportsbook promo for casual bettors

FanDuel's offer is built for bettors who want a lower-commitment way to test the platform, spreading the opportunity to earn bonus bets across a full week instead of requiring one big wager. The offer applies automatically at sign-up.

Place a $5 wager for seven consecutive days. Any day that wager loses, FanDuel issues a bet reset token worth up to $50, for a maximum of $350 across the week. There's no odds restriction on the qualifying wager. Tokens land as bonus bets rather than cash and expire seven days after being issued.

Sports Illustrated

Age and location requirements

You must be 21 or older and located in a FanDuel legal betting state, which includes AR, AZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV and WY.

FanDuel — what you need to know

Betting bonus : Up to $350 in bonus bets over 7 days

: Up to $350 in bonus bets over 7 days Promo code : None required

: None required Best bonus for : Bettors who want to spread risk across a full week of games rather than one big wager

: Bettors who want to spread risk across a full week of games rather than one big wager Offer expiry: Sept. 20, 2026

Head over to our FanDuel promo code page for the full terms, or dive into our FanDuel review if you want the bigger picture on the app.

5. DraftKings promo: Best bet and get sportsbook bonus

DraftKings runs one of the more straightforward welcome offers on the market, a low-cost qualifying bet that pays out regardless of the result. No promo code is required.

Deposit at least $5 and place a $5 wager on any market. Win or lose, you'll receive the full $200, paid out as $25 bonus bets over 21 days rather than as a single lump sum. Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued, so they're best used soon after they land rather than held onto.

Age and location requirements

You must be 21 or older and physically located in a state where DraftKings operates, which covers more than 25 states including major NFL markets like New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio and Michigan.

DraftKings — what you need to know

Betting bonus: $200 in bonus bets (win or lose)

$200 in bonus bets (win or lose) Promo code : None required

: None required Best bonus for : Straight-bet and moneyline bettors who want guaranteed value on a small wager

: Straight-bet and moneyline bettors who want guaranteed value on a small wager Offer expiry: Sept. 20, 2026

For a deeper dive, our DraftKings promo code page walks through the offer step by step, and our DraftKings review covers the rest of what the sportsbook brings to the table.

💵 As a current DraftKings user, you can also secure up to $500 in bonus bets with the DraftKings refer-a-friend program.

Important terms and conditions:

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, or visit (MA)Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit (CT), or visit (MD), (PR).21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by D

6. Hard Rock Bet promo: Low entry welcome promo

Hard Rock Bet keeps the barrier to entry low with a small qualifying wager, though the payout is tied to a win rather than issued regardless of outcome. No Hard Rock Bet promo code is required.

Deposit at least $10 and place a $5 wager at odds of -500 or shorter. If that bet wins, Hard Rock pays out $100 in bonus bets. Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued, so they're best applied to games within the same week they're earned rather than saved for later.

Sports Illustrated

Age and location requirements

You must be 21 or older and located in a Hard Rock Bet legal state: AZ, CO, FL, IL, IN, MI, NJ, OH, TN and VA.

Hard Rock Bet — what you need to know

Betting bonus: $100 in bonus bets if your first bet wins

$100 in bonus bets if your first bet wins Promo code : None required

: None required Best bonus for : Bettors comfortable picking a short-odds favorite on the spread or moneyline

: Bettors comfortable picking a short-odds favorite on the spread or moneyline Offer expiry: Dec. 31, 2026

How to claim your sports betting bonuses

When claiming betting bonuses, the process is quick and easy when you follow these seven simple steps.

1. Pick a sportsbook promo

Start by selecting the sportsbook bonus that best fits your needs. With many betting sites and sports betting apps available, you'll have plenty to choose from.

2. Claim your promo code

Be sure to claim your promo code by clicking on any of the links on this page.

3. Create a new account

Registering is straightforward. You’ll need to enter basic personal info — like your name, address, and date of birth. Some promos may need to be claimed through a mobile app, so always check the terms and conditions.

4. Verify your identity

Most sportsbooks will ask for a government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, to verify your identity. Some may also request proof of address, like a utility bill.

5. Deposit funds

Deposit the minimum amount required to claim your bonus. All major sportsbooks offer various deposit methods, such as debit, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, and bank transfers.

6. Place a bet

Place your first bet, and make sure that it meets the minimum requirement of your bonus.

Promo code quick reference

Sportsbook Code needed? BetMGM promo code SI1500 Fanatics promo code SIBONUS bet365 promo code Automatic FanDuel promo code Automatic DraftKings promo code Automatic Hard Rock Bet promo code Automatic

Types of sportsbook bonuses explained

No matter where you’re betting in the U.S., most of the top sportsbook promos fall into three main categories: bet-and-get offers, second-chance bets, and deposit match bonuses. Below, we break down how each of these works, along with a few other common promo types you’re likely to see in 2026.

Second chance bet

Second-chance bet promos allow you to get your money back in bonus bets if you lose your first bet. For example, if you're looking at BetMGM through Ohio sportsbook promos or claiming from anywhere else in the United States, your first bet with BetMGM is covered. If your initial wager settles as a loss, the online sportsbook will refund your first wager of up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Bet and get

Bet and get promos let you turn a small initial bet into a large amount of bonus bets.

Deposit match bonus

Deposit match bonuses reward you for making a big first deposit. Typically, online sportsbooks offer a 100% match, but some betting sites may offer bonuses that are either much larger or smaller.

For example, you can land a 20% deposit match bonus worth up to $1,000 with DraftKings.

Profit boosts

A profit boost bonus typically provides tokens with a designated boost percentage. For example, a sportsbook could offer bettors 100% profit-boost tokens as a welcome bonus. This means players can double their winnings with their bets.

No-deposit bonus

No-deposit bonuses are sports betting promos you can claim without depositing real money. Unlike other sportsbook promos, no-deposit bonuses tend to be smaller and have more restrictive terms. If you're an existing sportsbook user, you may also receive this bonus as an incentive to become a more active bettor.

Key terms and conditions glossary

The terms below are betting 101 and vocabulary that everyone should know before claiming a sportsbook bonus.

Term What it means Why it matters Minimum deposit The smallest amount you need to add to your account before you can place a qualifying wager.



Some books require $10, others as little as $1, and depositing less than the minimum won't trigger the offer at all.



Minimum wager The smallest bet size that counts toward unlocking the bonus.



Betting below this threshold means your wager won't qualify, even if the deposit itself was large enough.



Minimum odds The shortest odds (closest to even money) a qualifying bet is allowed to have, often written as something like -500 or shorter.



Betting on an odds-on favorite that's too heavily favored can disqualify the wager, so it's worth checking before placing a first bet.



Eligible markets The specific bet types, moneyline, spread, prop, parlay, that count as a qualifying wager.



Some offers only apply to certain markets, so a parlay or prop bet might not trigger the bonus even if everything else checks out.



Bonus expiry How long you have to use a bonus bet once it's issued to your account, commonly 7 days.



Bonus bets that go unused past this window disappear, so it pays to know the clock before letting one sit.



Offer expiry The date the entire promotion ends and new users can no longer sign up for it.



Offers change often, so an expired promotion won't be honored even if you find an old code or link for it.



Playthrough requirements Any rollover or wagering conditions attached to bonus funds before they can be withdrawn as cash.



Sportsbook bonus bets don't typically carry rollover requirements the way casino bonuses do, but it's worth confirming since terms vary.



Age restrictions The minimum age to legally create an account and bet, which is 21 in nearly every US state.



Signing up underage voids any bonus and can result in account closure regardless of when the issue is discovered.



Eligible states The specific states where a sportsbook is licensed to operate and where the welcome offer is valid.



Trying to claim a bonus while physically located outside an eligible state won't work, even if you have an account from a previous residence.





Betting promos in states without legalized betting

If you're in a state such as Texas, Florida, or California, where sports betting has not yet been legalized, you can check out our top prediction market promos, most of which are available nationwide.

Prediction markets are federally regulated trading platforms where users can speculate on sports outcomes by purchasing event contracts. It's important to know the distinction between sports betting vs. prediction market apps when signing up.

Prediction platform



Prediction market promo



Promo code



🟢 Kalshi



Trade $25, get $35 bonus SI35 🔵Polymarket



Deposit $10, get $20 bonus SIBONUS 🧙‍♂️ ProphetX



Trade 10, get $20 bonus SICOM 🟠 OG.com



Up to $100 in bonuses No code required



🪙 Crypto.com



Up to $50 bonus No code required





Our top offers, such as the Kalshi promo code, will give you access to a top prediction market app, while the OG promo code is great for anyone looking to trade predictions exclusively on sports.

The ProphetX promo code is another welcome offer that sportsbook users may find attractive. ProphetX is a newly CFTC-regulated platform that uses sportsbook-style odds in its marketplace, making it easy for anyone new to prediction market trading to get started.

The Crypto.com referral code and the Polymarket promo code are both offers that anyone looking to trade on more than just sports, including real-world events such as politics, will want to check out.

How we evaluate sportsbook promos

Our sportsbook promo rankings come down to a handful of core factors: how much a bonus is actually worth at the top end, what it costs you upfront in deposit or risk to unlock it, and whether odds restrictions or rollover conditions get in the way of common bet types like props and parlays. We also look at how much runway you get to actually use a bonus bet before it expires, and whether a sportsbook keeps delivering value after the welcome offer, through things like ongoing odds boosts or parlay protection for existing users.