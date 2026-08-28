Best Sportsbook Promos & Betting Bonuses for August 2026
Top sportsbook promos comparison
Not sure which sportsbook has the biggest bonus right now? The table below breaks down every current welcome offer across the top US sportsbooks, including bonus amount, promo code, and minimum deposit and wager requirements, so you can compare them side by side before you sign up.
Sportsbook
Bonus offer
Promo code
Min. deposit
Min. wager
Bonus type
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
$10
Second chance bet
bet365
Bet $10, Get $365 Win or Lose, or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net
Applies automatically
$10
$10
Bet & get / Second chance bet
DraftKings
Applies automatically
$5
$5
Bet & get (win or lose)
FanDuel
Applies automatically
$5
$5
Bet reset (refund on loss)
Fanatics Sportsbook
SIBONUS
$10
$1
Daily bet match in FanCash
Hard Rock Bet
Applies automatically
$10
$5
Bet & get (win only)
theScore Bet
Bet Reset Up to $1,000 (5 bonus bets over 5 days)
Applies automatically
$10
$10
Bet eset (refund on loss)
Best sportsbook promos ranked September 2026
Our team evaluates the top new sportsbook promo offers in the U.S. using a consistent scoring framework that goes beyond headline bonus amounts. Each offer is assessed across total value, wagering requirements, odds restrictions, time limits, bet eligibility, and overall bonus flexibility.
This approach helps us rank promos based on real usability and long-term value, not just sign-up incentives. Below, you’ll find our top six picks broken down with SI Verdict scores and a quick look at who each offer is best suited for.
1. BetMGM promo: Best online sportsbook promo
BetMGM's welcome offer works as a first-bet safety net, giving new users a real cushion on their opening wager rather than a smaller guaranteed bonus. The BetMGM promo code SIBONUS is required at sign-up to activate it.
Deposit at least $10 and place a real-money wager of any size up to $1,500. If that first bet loses, BetMGM refunds the stake as bonus bets, split into five bonus bets worth 20% of the wager each on bets of $50 or more, or a single bonus bet on smaller amounts. Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued, so they need to be used relatively quickly rather than saved for later in the season.
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Age and location requirements
You must be 21 or older and located in a legal BetMGM betting state; the offer is unavailable in NY, MS, NV, DC, Ontario and Puerto Rico.
BetMGM — what you need to know
- Betting bonus: Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses
- Promo code: SI1500
- Best bonus for: Bettors comfortable placing a larger single wager, including parlay and prop bettors chasing a bigger safety net
- Offer expiry: Sept. 1, 2026
Want the full picture? Our BetMGM bonus code page breaks down the offer in detail, and our BetMGM review covers everything else the app has to offer.
Existing BetMGM users can also gain an additional $500 in bonus bets using the BetMGM refer-a-friend program.
2. Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Best sportsbook promo for daily bettors
Fanatics takes a different approach than most welcome offers, matching your wagers daily instead of paying out a single lump sum.
Use our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS and place a wager of at least $1 (up to $100) each day at odds of -200 or longer, and Fanatics matches your stake in FanCash regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. Repeat this for up to 10 consecutive days to earn the full $1,000. FanCash lands in your account daily rather than all at once, making this a stronger fit for bettors who wager regularly rather than placing one big bet and walking away.
Age and location requirements
You must be 21 or older and located in a Fanatics-legal state; the alternate version of this offer is unavailable in IL and NY.
Fanatics — what you need to know
- Betting bonus: Up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days
- Promo code: SIBONUS
- Best bonus for: Bettors who wager on games multiple days a week and want ongoing FanCash value rather than a one-time bonus
- Offer expiry: Dec. 2, 2026
Curious about the details? Our Fanatics promo code page lays out exactly how the offer works, and our Fanatics review digs into the app beyond the bonus.
3. bet365 - Best dual welcome promo
bet365 stands apart by letting new users pick between two offer structures rather than locking them into one, a guaranteed bonus regardless of outcome, or a larger safety net tied to a losing bet. The offer applies automatically once you sign up.
Both options require a $10 minimum deposit and a $10 wager at odds of -500 or shorter. The win-or-lose option pays out $365 in bonus bets no matter the result; the safety-net option refunds your stake up to $1,000 only if the bet loses. Either way, bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
Age and location requirements
You must be 21 or older and located in a bet365 legal state: AZ, CO, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN and VA.
bet365 — what you need to know
- Betting bonus: $365 win or lose, or up to $1,000 if your first bet loses
- Promo code: Varies by offer selection
- Best bonus for: Bettors who want flexibility between guaranteed value and a higher-ceiling safety net
- Offer expiry: Sept. 22, 2026
Check out our bet365 promo code page and bet365 review for a closer look at the sportsbook.
For a full breakdown one of the very best soccer betting sites, check out our bet365 review
💵 Current users also grab up to $500 in bonus bets per year with the bet365 refer-a-friend program.
4. FanDuel promo: Best sportsbook promo for casual bettors
FanDuel's offer is built for bettors who want a lower-commitment way to test the platform, spreading the opportunity to earn bonus bets across a full week instead of requiring one big wager. The offer applies automatically at sign-up.
Place a $5 wager for seven consecutive days. Any day that wager loses, FanDuel issues a bet reset token worth up to $50, for a maximum of $350 across the week. There's no odds restriction on the qualifying wager. Tokens land as bonus bets rather than cash and expire seven days after being issued.
Age and location requirements
You must be 21 or older and located in a FanDuel legal betting state, which includes AR, AZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV and WY.
FanDuel — what you need to know
- Betting bonus: Up to $350 in bonus bets over 7 days
- Promo code: None required
- Best bonus for: Bettors who want to spread risk across a full week of games rather than one big wager
- Offer expiry: Sept. 20, 2026
Head over to our FanDuel promo code page for the full terms, or dive into our FanDuel review if you want the bigger picture on the app.
5. DraftKings promo: Best bet and get sportsbook bonus
DraftKings runs one of the more straightforward welcome offers on the market, a low-cost qualifying bet that pays out regardless of the result. No promo code is required.
Deposit at least $5 and place a $5 wager on any market. Win or lose, you'll receive the full $200, paid out as $25 bonus bets over 21 days rather than as a single lump sum. Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued, so they're best used soon after they land rather than held onto.
Age and location requirements
You must be 21 or older and physically located in a state where DraftKings operates, which covers more than 25 states including major NFL markets like New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio and Michigan.
DraftKings — what you need to know
- Betting bonus: $200 in bonus bets (win or lose)
- Promo code: None required
- Best bonus for: Straight-bet and moneyline bettors who want guaranteed value on a small wager
- Offer expiry: Sept. 20, 2026
For a deeper dive, our DraftKings promo code page walks through the offer step by step, and our DraftKings review covers the rest of what the sportsbook brings to the table.
💵 As a current DraftKings user, you can also secure up to $500 in bonus bets with the DraftKings refer-a-friend program.
Important terms and conditions:
GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, or visit (MA)Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit (CT), or visit (MD), (PR).21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by D
6. Hard Rock Bet promo: Low entry welcome promo
Hard Rock Bet keeps the barrier to entry low with a small qualifying wager, though the payout is tied to a win rather than issued regardless of outcome. No Hard Rock Bet promo code is required.
Deposit at least $10 and place a $5 wager at odds of -500 or shorter. If that bet wins, Hard Rock pays out $100 in bonus bets. Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued, so they're best applied to games within the same week they're earned rather than saved for later.
Age and location requirements
You must be 21 or older and located in a Hard Rock Bet legal state: AZ, CO, FL, IL, IN, MI, NJ, OH, TN and VA.
Hard Rock Bet — what you need to know
- Betting bonus: $100 in bonus bets if your first bet wins
- Promo code: None required
- Best bonus for: Bettors comfortable picking a short-odds favorite on the spread or moneyline
- Offer expiry: Dec. 31, 2026
How to claim your sports betting bonuses
When claiming betting bonuses, the process is quick and easy when you follow these seven simple steps.
1. Pick a sportsbook promo
Start by selecting the sportsbook bonus that best fits your needs. With many betting sites and sports betting apps available, you'll have plenty to choose from.
2. Claim your promo code
Be sure to claim your promo code by clicking on any of the links on this page.
3. Create a new account
Registering is straightforward. You’ll need to enter basic personal info — like your name, address, and date of birth. Some promos may need to be claimed through a mobile app, so always check the terms and conditions.
4. Verify your identity
Most sportsbooks will ask for a government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, to verify your identity. Some may also request proof of address, like a utility bill.
5. Deposit funds
Deposit the minimum amount required to claim your bonus. All major sportsbooks offer various deposit methods, such as debit, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, and bank transfers.
6. Place a bet
Place your first bet, and make sure that it meets the minimum requirement of your bonus.
Promo code quick reference
Sportsbook
Code needed?
BetMGM promo code
SI1500
Fanatics promo code
SIBONUS
bet365 promo code
Automatic
FanDuel promo code
Automatic
DraftKings promo code
Automatic
Hard Rock Bet promo code
Automatic
Types of sportsbook bonuses explained
No matter where you’re betting in the U.S., most of the top sportsbook promos fall into three main categories: bet-and-get offers, second-chance bets, and deposit match bonuses. Below, we break down how each of these works, along with a few other common promo types you’re likely to see in 2026.
Second chance bet
Second-chance bet promos allow you to get your money back in bonus bets if you lose your first bet. For example, if you're looking at BetMGM through Ohio sportsbook promos or claiming from anywhere else in the United States, your first bet with BetMGM is covered. If your initial wager settles as a loss, the online sportsbook will refund your first wager of up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
Bet and get
Bet and get promos let you turn a small initial bet into a large amount of bonus bets.
Deposit match bonus
Deposit match bonuses reward you for making a big first deposit. Typically, online sportsbooks offer a 100% match, but some betting sites may offer bonuses that are either much larger or smaller.
For example, you can land a 20% deposit match bonus worth up to $1,000 with DraftKings.
Profit boosts
A profit boost bonus typically provides tokens with a designated boost percentage. For example, a sportsbook could offer bettors 100% profit-boost tokens as a welcome bonus. This means players can double their winnings with their bets.
No-deposit bonus
No-deposit bonuses are sports betting promos you can claim without depositing real money. Unlike other sportsbook promos, no-deposit bonuses tend to be smaller and have more restrictive terms. If you're an existing sportsbook user, you may also receive this bonus as an incentive to become a more active bettor.
Key terms and conditions glossary
The terms below are betting 101 and vocabulary that everyone should know before claiming a sportsbook bonus.
Term
What it means
Why it matters
Minimum deposit
The smallest amount you need to add to your account before you can place a qualifying wager.
Some books require $10, others as little as $1, and depositing less than the minimum won't trigger the offer at all.
Minimum wager
The smallest bet size that counts toward unlocking the bonus.
Betting below this threshold means your wager won't qualify, even if the deposit itself was large enough.
Minimum odds
The shortest odds (closest to even money) a qualifying bet is allowed to have, often written as something like -500 or shorter.
Betting on an odds-on favorite that's too heavily favored can disqualify the wager, so it's worth checking before placing a first bet.
Eligible markets
The specific bet types, moneyline, spread, prop, parlay, that count as a qualifying wager.
Some offers only apply to certain markets, so a parlay or prop bet might not trigger the bonus even if everything else checks out.
Bonus expiry
How long you have to use a bonus bet once it's issued to your account, commonly 7 days.
Bonus bets that go unused past this window disappear, so it pays to know the clock before letting one sit.
Offer expiry
The date the entire promotion ends and new users can no longer sign up for it.
Offers change often, so an expired promotion won't be honored even if you find an old code or link for it.
Playthrough requirements
Any rollover or wagering conditions attached to bonus funds before they can be withdrawn as cash.
Sportsbook bonus bets don't typically carry rollover requirements the way casino bonuses do, but it's worth confirming since terms vary.
Age restrictions
The minimum age to legally create an account and bet, which is 21 in nearly every US state.
Signing up underage voids any bonus and can result in account closure regardless of when the issue is discovered.
Eligible states
The specific states where a sportsbook is licensed to operate and where the welcome offer is valid.
Trying to claim a bonus while physically located outside an eligible state won't work, even if you have an account from a previous residence.
Betting promos in states without legalized betting
If you're in a state such as Texas, Florida, or California, where sports betting has not yet been legalized, you can check out our top prediction market promos, most of which are available nationwide.
Prediction markets are federally regulated trading platforms where users can speculate on sports outcomes by purchasing event contracts. It's important to know the distinction between sports betting vs. prediction market apps when signing up.
Prediction platform
Prediction market promo
Promo code
🟢 Kalshi
SI35
🔵Polymarket
SIBONUS
🧙♂️ ProphetX
Trade 10, get $20 bonus
SICOM
🟠 OG.com
Up to $100 in bonuses
No code required
🪙 Crypto.com
Up to $50 bonus
No code required
Our top offers, such as the Kalshi promo code, will give you access to a top prediction market app, while the OG promo code is great for anyone looking to trade predictions exclusively on sports.
The ProphetX promo code is another welcome offer that sportsbook users may find attractive. ProphetX is a newly CFTC-regulated platform that uses sportsbook-style odds in its marketplace, making it easy for anyone new to prediction market trading to get started.
The Crypto.com referral code and the Polymarket promo code are both offers that anyone looking to trade on more than just sports, including real-world events such as politics, will want to check out.
How we evaluate sportsbook promos
Our sportsbook promo rankings come down to a handful of core factors: how much a bonus is actually worth at the top end, what it costs you upfront in deposit or risk to unlock it, and whether odds restrictions or rollover conditions get in the way of common bet types like props and parlays. We also look at how much runway you get to actually use a bonus bet before it expires, and whether a sportsbook keeps delivering value after the welcome offer, through things like ongoing odds boosts or parlay protection for existing users.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.