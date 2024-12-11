Athletics One of "Most Aggressive" Team in Pursuit of Former Atlanta Braves Pitcher
Before the New York Yankees signed left-handed pitcher Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract, the Athletics were reportedly among the most aggressive teams in pursuit of him.
It is unclear if the A's ever made an official offer to Max Fried and, if they did, what the contract terms were, but we can speculate that the offer was made if the A's were "one of the most aggressive teams" in pursuit of the dominant lefty.
This news comes just five days after the A's uncharacteristically spent big money and signed right-hander Luis Severino to the biggest deal in franchise history: a three-year $67 million deal.
So, the question has to be asked: if the A's are reportedly willing to pursue one of the best pitchers on the market, what is their next move?
The A's are after starting pitching, with some of the bigger names off the market, who could they go after next? Sean Manaea was rumored to be an A's target before they pivoted to Severino, and with Manaea still unsigned, they could resume their pursuit. Corbin Burnes and Jack Flaherty sure seemed like "unrealistic" targets before the news of Fried. The Athletics could pivot and make a splash landing another top right-handed pitcher.
Nick Pivetta and Trevor Williams are interesting right-handed pitchers who performed well in 2024 before their injuries. The A's may be able to sign one of them to a short-term contract, like Severino's, and have a solid one-two punch leading their rotation.
The A's want to up their payroll to around $100 million, and after the Severino deal and projected arbitration contracts, the payroll sits at around $78.44 million. If the A's seriously want to get their payroll near $100 million, they have a good chunk of money to offer to free agents. They'll also have incentive to reach that magical number.
While pitching is the biggest need for the A's, they have some holes in the lineup and on the field. Eventually, they will have to make some upgrades there as well, and they have a lot of options in free agency.