Athletics Place All-Star Shortstop Jacob Wilson on Injured List
The A's have placed the American League's starting All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson on the 10-day Injured List with a forearm fracture. Just before the Mid-Summer Classic, Wilson was hit by a pitch which would put him out for a couple of games, but would end up playing through the injury in the All-Star Game.
After the break, Wilson would continue playing through his injury, and would struggle while doing so. In this time, he'd post a .103 batting average in 29 at-bats. It appears Wilson is done playing through the injury, and will now be shut down for a while. He'd missed the A's past three games.
Now that the A's are without their star shortstop, the team will have a couple of options to man the position. With the move this afternoon, the team announced that Darell Hernaiz is back in the big leagues for the first time in 2025. The team also has Max Schuemann on the roster who has been playing the position since Wilson has been injured.
This year in the minors, Hernaiz has posted a .305 batting average with an .807 OPS in 387 at-bats. His .365 average against left-handers in the minors this year will surely get him some big league looks against southpaws, but Max Schuemann might stick as the primary shortstop against righties.
Hernaiz is getting the nod at shortstop on Tuesday night against righty Logan Evans of the Seattle Mariners, batting ninth.
Hernaiz had 120 at-bats in the big leagues last season for the green and gold where he posted a rough .197 batting average with just four extra base hits. In his time in the show last summer, the 23-year-old infielder played mostly third base and second base, but with Wilson out, he'll surely get some time over at shortstop, his natural position.
Both Wilson and Max Muncy (natural shortstops as well) have been receiving most of the playing time at short and third this season, but this could be Hernaiz's big chance to create a role for himself on the A's roster moving into 2026. He has shown that he can play multiple positions already, and the A's do love some versatility.
The A's lineup can still have a few more losses in the coming days with the trade deadline quickly approaching, and infielders Luis Urias and Miguel Andujar's names are being brought up frequently. If either of them get moved, it could open some space at both second and third base for Hernaiz and possibly another Triple-A infielder such as Brett Harris, who has also been stuck in the minors this season.