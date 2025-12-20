Tampa Bay Rays Land Former A's Starter with Upside

Last winter the Tampa Bay Rays brought in some rotation depth via trade with the Athletics, sending away Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez in exchange for a slew of prospects, headlined by the hard-throwing Joe Boyle. The 6-foot-8 righty would notch a 4.67 ERA (4.19 FIP) across 52 innings for the Rays in 2025, in 13 games (nine starts).

This was a big step forward for Boyle, who was able to maintain the high strikeout rate he flashed when he debuted in 2023 (25.7% in 2025), while also finding a nice middle ground for his walk rate at 12.4%.

In 2026, they'll have another former A's pitcher to work with, as the club has added Osvaldo Bido off the waiver wire this week. The 30-year-old was designated for assignment by the A's just before the Rule 5 Draft, only to be picked up by the Atlanta Braves for a couple of weeks. Amid Atlanta's recent roster moves, Bido once again found himself on waivers.

In 2025, the righty went back and forth between the bullpen and the rotation for the A's, making 26 appearances and ten starts, which led to a 5.87 ERA (6.07 FIP) in 79 2/3 innings of work.

His pitching profile didn't fit the best at Sutter Health Park, as his extremely low 30.4% ground ball rate meant more fly balls in a minor league ballpark. Those fly balls also helped lead to 19 home runs allowed, and a home runs per nine innings rate of 2.15. Perhaps the change of home venue will provide a little bit of a bounce back on its own.

Heading into the 2025 campaign, Bido was looking like a potential late bloomer candidate, as he'd put up a 3.41 ERA (3.36 FIP) in his 63 1/3 innings with the A's in 2024 when they still played at the Oakland Coliseum.

Bido is a fly ball pitcher that's going to walk roughly 10% of the batters he faces, but he has also shown the potential to strike out 20%+ of those same batters. That shows some promise that Tampa can work with.

The hope for Bido here is that the Rays will be able to work some of their magic on him, and that he'll be able to get a legitimate shot at a spot on the roster. To that end, he's out of options, so if the Rays feel that he's not worthy of an Opening Day roster nod, then he could be on to his fourth team in a matter of months next March.

Recommended Articles: