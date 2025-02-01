Atlanta Braves Former Rookie of the Year Gives A's Outfielder Hard Time
The friendship between Atlanta Braves outfielder and 2022 Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II and A's outfielder Lawrence Butler was on full display on social media this week, and it came in a surprising way.
MLB Network has been unveiling their list of the top-100 players in the game right now, and after his breakout in the second half of the 2024 campaign, Butler got some love. He ended up being ranked No. 90 on MLB Network's list.
But Harris II wasn't having it. The cherry on top here is that Harris II even tagged Butler in his post.
Butler, 24, finished the season with 22 home runs, 18 stolen bases, hit .262 with a .317 OBP, and held a 130 wRC+ (100 is league average). Those numbers also include his less-than-ideal first half, where he struggled and was even demoted to Triple-A for a time.
But when he returned, he made a swing adjustment and really took off, beginning in July. After the All-Star break, he ended up hitting .300 with a .345 on-base, cut his strikeout rate by ten percent to 19.8%, and held a 155 wRC+. He was pretty good.
In fact, he was so good during the second half that he ranked No. 10 in all of baseball in wRC+, right behind teammate Brent Rooker. With Juan Soto leaving the New York Yankees, the A's have a shot to have the best bashing teammates in MLB in 2025.
Butler stood up for his inclusion on the list, and fired back to his friend.
The comments to Butler's response were filled with Atlanta fans telling him to demand a trade to their team, and fans of other fans also doing the same. His breakout in the second half of last season apparently isn't much of a secret anymore.
The Athletics will be giving away a Lawrence Butler bobblehead on Thursday, July 10, which is also his birthday. To make it even more special, the Atlanta Braves will be in town, so that should be a series to circle on the calendar.