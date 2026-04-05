Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Kyle Schwarber, Drake Baldwin)

What better way to close out a weekend of Major League Baseball betting than with a few home run props?

Sunday’s action features a ton of afternoon games before the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals battle things out in a standalone game on Sunday night.

There are a couple of young players that are off to great starts that I’m targeting in today’s picks, as well as last season’s NL home-run leader – Kyle Schwarber.

Every day at SI Betting, we share our favorite picks for players to leave the yard, and today’s no different, especially with a few home-run pitchers on the mound.

Let’s take a look at the odds and my breakdown for each pick on Easter Sunday.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, April 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Drake Baldwin to Hit a Home Run (+525)

Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin is off to a great start in the 2026 season, hitting .257 with three home runs in nine games.

He has a favorable matchup on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks and righty Brandon Pfaadt, who allowed five runs and six hits in his 2026 debut. After posting a 5.25 ERA with 26 homers allowed last season, Pfaadt is an easy fade candidate on April 5.

Baldwin’s odds being set at +525 is pretty shocking, as the Braves youngster is 3-for-5 in his career in limited at-bats against Pfaadt. He’s a steal at this price given his fast start to the season.

Wilyer Abreu to Hit a Home Run (+433)

Speaking of fast starts, Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu is hitting .387 with three home runs, 12 hits and six runs batted in already this season. The 26-year-old is taking on a struggling starter in Walker Buehler, who is in the San Diego Padres’ rotation – for now.

Buehler earned the final spot with Joe Musgrove landing on the injured list, but he struggled in his 2026 debut, allowing five hits, three runs and a homer in just 4.0 innings of work. Last season, Buehler gave up 22 home runs in 26 appearances while posting a dreadful 4.93 ERA.

Abreu has crushed right-handed pitching in his career, hitting 40 of his 42 homers against righties while posting a .270/.338/.503 slash line.

Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+177)

Even though he’s set at under 2/1 to go deep, Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber is worth a look on Sunday afternoon.

The Phillies slugger hit 56 home runs last season, and he already leads the NL with three homers in the 2026 campaign.

This is a great matchup for Schwarber, as he’s taking on Colorado Rockies righty Tomoyuki Sugano, who allowed an AL-high 33 home runs in 30 starts with the Baltimore Orioles last season.

Sugano gave up a homer in his first start this season, and the Phils should be able to jump on him at the homer-friendly Coors Field. Schwarber currently has a four-game hitting streak going, and he’s homered in two of those matchups.

I think he’s a must-bet on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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