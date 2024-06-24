Blue Moon Odom Recalls a Favorite Memory From Playing at the Oakland Coliseum
It has been 50 years since the Oakland A's won their third consecutive title in 1974, and slightly longer since one of Blue Moon Odom's favorite memories at the Oakland Coliseum.
In Game 5 of the 1972 World Series, Odom was called upon to pinch run for catcher Gene Tenace, who led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single. The A's were down 5-4 and needed just a single run to tie the game and force extras.
The first batter up, Ted Kubiak, popped up a bunt that had the intention of pushing Odom into scoring position. It did not.
The following batter, Dave Duncan, singled to left and Odom raced into third with one away. The A's had runners at the corners, and a three games to one lead in the series. A win in this game would clinch the team's first World Series title in Oakland. They just needed that run to force the issue.
Bert Campaneris popped out to Joe Morgan of the Cincinnati Reds not too far behind first. Odom was ready to tag, and took off towards home. Morgan slipped slightly after he caught the ball, then fired a dart to the plate. It was a bang bang play, but Odom was ruled out by the home plate umpire. There was no replay in 1972, but the angles provided would have likely let the call stand.
Odom recalled the play as he saw it. "I was really safe, and they called me out. Cost me a little money on that. Later on, I saw Johnny Bench (Reds catcher) again and I said 'you know I was safe, don't you?' He said, 'no, you was out by a mile.' I said, 'ok, Johnny. I'm wearing this [ring] and you're not." The later meeting came when the two players were signing autographs awhile later.
Blue Moon Odom started Game 7 for the A's in that series, and went 4 1/3 innings, gave up two hits, one run, walked four and struck out two. He had a 1.59 ERA in two starts and totaled 11 1/3 innings in the series. Despite being thrown out at home in Game 5, he played a big role in the team not only making it to the Series, but ultimately winning it.