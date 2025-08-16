Brent Rooker is the A's 'Iron Man'
As Players' Weekend in Major League Baseball got underway Friday evening in West Sacramento, I chatted with one of the leaders of the A's, OF/DH Brent Rooker, who has been about as steady and reliable as they come this season.
He's added impressive notes to his resume over the last few month, notably his All-Star Game Home Run Derby appearance, his "swing off" round, and being nominated for the league's Heart and Hustle Award, given to the the player who best embodies the traditions of the game.
Rooker has played in all 124 games the A's have been a part of this season, taking his turns in the outfield as well as being the team's DH. He expects a lot of himself, both on and off the field, and after talking with him, it seems his goals are not yet finished. "I want to play all 162 (games)" he told me, "We'll see."
One of baseball's greatest legends, Lou Gehrig, was given the nickname "Iron Horse" after his incredible streak of 2,130 consecutive games. That may be a bit out of reach
After the weekend, players will have the opportunity to auction off their custom bats and cleats onMLB Auctions to benefit charities of their choice. personalized bats and cleats. Players will wear their numbers on the side of their game caps as well as special batting practice shirts before games. Each base is expected to feature a Players' Weekend logo as well. You can see some of the customized bats in the Athletic video clip below:
This weekend is all about showcasing the team on a personal level, Rooker is also one of the most engaged players on the team.
The preparation of being an everyday player, which occurs before, during and after games seems exhausting. This game demands a lot of these players. both mentally and physically, and it takes a certain type of individual to be able to handle the high and low points with stride.
Now a leader in the clubhouse, Rooker looks to be an example for younger players of this youthful A's team, who are navigating their first Major League seasons.
One of those players is OF Colby Thomas, who was a star in Friday night's opener vs. the Angels. Since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, he's certainly had ups and downs, but seems to have turned a corner. He mentioned in his postgame comments he's much more relaxed and loose in the box, which has translated to better contact and even power.
On Friday evening, Thomas hit a 3-run HR to give the A' a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning. He's had to make adjustments quickly, but they've turned into results right before our eyes. He said it feels great to "be a young guy helping your team win" as was the case Friday night when the A's closed out a10-3 win over the Angels.
In his last 7 games, Thomas is batting 471 with 2 HR, 9 RBI, .421 OBP and .882 SLG.
So, on this Players' Weekend in West Sacramento, there's a lot to be excited about with this young A's team that is full of talent, potential and vibrant, unique personalities.
You can catch more of the A's on Players' Weekend when they take on the Angels in the second game of the series, Saturday evening at 7:05 PDT. LHP Tyler Anderson takes the mound for the Halos against RHP Luis Morales for the Athletics.