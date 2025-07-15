Brent Rooker's Controversial End in the Home Run Derby
A's slugger Brent Rooker made his Home Run Derby debut tonight, and had a solid first round, putting him in a good spot to move on to the final four. After hitting 17 home runs with his longest distance being 471 feet, he'd need at least 4 people to hit fewer homers to move on. Only James Wood went before Rooker and hit just 16, so Rooker would have an early lead.
The following competitors would go crazy, as Oneil Cruz and Junior Caminero would quickly overtake Rooker's early lead. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Matt Olson would get off to some struggles, which left Cal Raleigh and Rooker tied at 17, with both hitting their longest home run at 471 feet.
The ESPN2 broadcast mentioned before Olson's round, that if Olson would hit less than 17 home runs, Rooker and Raleigh would have either a coin flip or a swing-off to decide who moves on. After many A's fans had to cheer against their former star player, Olson would finish short of Rooker and Raleigh, which should have triggered the coin flip or swing-off.
However, the broadcast was incorrect, as they showed that Rooker's longest home run went 470.53 feet, and Raleigh hit his longest home run 470.61. MLB elected to have Raleigh move on because his home run was less than 0.1 feet longer than Rooker's.
First off, it's a hard result to accept given that even the broadcast was unclear on what was going to happen, and how they waited until after Olson's round to let the public know that Raleigh would be moving on to the final four.
Also, the technology cannot be that perfect with distance down to inches. Clearly a swing-off would make the most sense, but potentially the MLB wanted a reason to advance their home-run leader to the following round, and not the clearly less known, small market slugger in Brent Rooker. A swing-off would have been high drama, but apparently MLB wanted who would advance to be a surprise.
Social media would blow up with many upset tweets from celebrities and people around baseball like Dallas Braden, Vinnie Pasquantino, and many upset MLB fans across the world.
It's unfortunate that MLB didn't just let the two settle it in a swing-off, rather than trusting technology down to the smallest decimals. As Braden said, they don't have the technology for an entire strike zone yet, but they can say with precision to the inch how far a home run travels?
Baseball has a knack for pushing the bigger names and teams from the East coast more often, so this is all too familiar territory for A's fans to have their guy overlooked because of a rule that wasn't even clear from the beginning.