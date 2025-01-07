Checking In On A's Players in the Dominican Winter League
Just like many other MLB teams, the A's have a few players on different clubs in the Dominican Winter League. Let's take a look to see how these A's players are doing this winter.
Starting with A's outfielder Miguel Andujar, who missed a chunk of the second half of the 2024 season with a core muscle injury, is now playing in the Winter League with the Tigres del Licey.
Andujar hasn't had the opportunity to play the entire season with the team because of his injury, but has played the last bunch of games with them to rehab. In 9 games, he's had 31 at-bats where he has a .161 AVG, and a .478 OPS with one home run.
Although the numbers don't look good at all, Andujar was a great hitter for the A's in 2024 during Spring Training and during the regular season. This is simply just a rehab for him, and there is no reason to worry about him for the 2025 A's season.
Also on the Tigres del Licey is A's prospect Logan Davidson. The A's elected not to protect Davidson from the Rule 5 Draft earlier this off-season, even after a solid season with the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators. Luckily, Davidson was not selected in the Rule 5 Draft, so he remains in the A's organization.
In the Winter League, Davidson currently has 26 plate appearances to his name where he holds a .100 AVG, .308 OBP, and a .458 OPS. These numbers are quite underwhelming as well. Hopefully, he can turn this around and have a good stint for the A's in Spring Training.
With the A's having some depth in the infield it won't be easy for him to get called up, but if he can play well in the minors for another season, he could have a chance to work himself into the conversation to get a call up some time down the road.
A's prospect Euribiel Angeles, who was part of the return from the Padres in the Sean Manaea trade, is currently playing for the Estrellas Orientales. Unlike the other A's that have been mentioned so far, Angeles has had quite a bit of playing time. In 126 at-bats, Angeles has hit .246 AVG with a .302 OBP, and an underwhelming .595 OPS. Those numbers don't quite excite anyone, but he's at least shown a little bit of contact, which is fine.
A lot of former A's players like Dany Jiménez, Ramon Laureano, Domingo Acevedo, Luis Barrera, and many more are also currently playing in the Dominican Winter League as well.
Although this wasn't in the Dominican Winter League, A's prospect Colby Thomas got some work in this winter with Team USA in the Premier12 tournament. He had two back-to-back incredible games for Team USA where he homered in both games.
The 23-year-old outfielder will likely have a chance to be called up to the big league club in the 2025 season if he can perform well again in the minor leagues. This performance in the Premier12 tournament sure helps his case.
The A's also signed catcher Willie MacIver this offseason, whom was a teammate of Thomas' on Team USA.
With Spring Training still over a month away, it's cool to check in on some of these A's players that are playing this winter.