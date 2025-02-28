Cincinnati Reds vs. Athletics Lineups and Scheduled Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds are headed to Mesa to take on the Athletics for some Friday afternoon baseball. Coming into this one, the Reds are 3-2 and the A's are 4-1, which is great news for both clubs, as each is looking to take that next step in their competitive cycle.
The Athletics secured a big comeback win against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, with Darell Hernaiz swatting a bases clearing triple that ended up being the difference in the game.
The A's will be sending big trade acquisition Jeffrey Springs to the mound for his second start of camp, and he'll be followed by a pretty tough collection of pitchers. They'll start with All-Star closer Mason Miller, then head to lefty T.J. McFarland, prospect Jack Perkins, hard thrower Michel Otañez, and wrap up with Grant Holman and Gunnar Hoglund.
The Reds scheduled pitchers include Hunter Greene starting things off. He gave up two runs on four hits and a walk in his first outing of spring, striking out three in the process. Following Greene will be LHP Brent Suter, RHP Tony Santillan, RHP Emilio Pagán, RHP José Acuña, and RHP Connor Phillips.
The A's lineup is comprised mostly of guys that will be on the Opening Day roster, with a number of projected starters as well. Zack Gelof is getting his first game action at second base of the spring. Both Miguel Andujar and Seth Brown are in the lineup, too, while they are expected to form a platoon in left field during the regular season.
As for the Reds, the biggest missing bat is Elly De La Cruz, but they have a number of starters in the lineup, including leadoff man TJ Friedl, and lefty masher Santiago Espinal. New addition Gavin Lux is also getting a look at second base while Jeimer Candelario is at third.
A's pitchers against Los Angeles Angels
After today's game the A's will travel to Tempe Diablo Stadium to take on the Angels and will be tossing out breakout candidate Osvaldo Bido to start things off. Following him will be LHP Jacob Lopez, LHP Hogan Harris, RHP Noah Murdock, and RHP Ryan Cusick.
Murdock, a Rule 5 pick from the Kansas City Royals, received some love from Codify Baseball last night, due to his tremendous sinker being a standout pitch.
A's manager Mark Kotsay said he looked a lot more relaxed in his second appearance of the spring, so we'll see how he fares against a divisional foe tomorrow.