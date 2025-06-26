Detroit Tigers Mascot Trolls A's
When the Athletics played in Oakland, they were often the butt of the joke for playing in a less-than-ideal facility that also was home to stray cats, possums, and the occasional sewage overflow. Since the A's announced they'd be relocating to Las Vegas, the team has been a hot topic on broadcasts around the league for different reasons. Mainly, how poorly the move is being perceived.
On Wednesday night in Detroit, the Tigers mascot, Paws, had some fun at the A's expense.
In the picture on the left, Paws is holding a "Moving for Dummies" book, obviously eluding to the A's quest to relocate, but also a subtle jab at how well it's going in the eyes of the public. If people weren't doubting the move, this joke would have fallen flat.
On the right hand side is a photo of Paws from Tuesday night's game, and the tiger is holding a sign that says "Moneyball time code 10:48." He wanted fans to look up the movie "Moneyball," starring the Oakalnd A's, and play it starting at the 10:48 mark of the film.
The folks over at Last Dive Bar, a former A's fan group, did the research on that one. It's the part of the movie when A's GM Billy Beane, played by Brad Pitt, says, "The problem we're trying to solve is that there are rich teams and there are poor teams. Then there's fifty feet of crap, and then there's us. It's an unfair game. And now we've been gutted."
This works in a couple of different ways. On the one hand, the Tigers have the most wins in baseball, with a 50-31 record, while the Athletics hold a 33-49 mark. There is a big gap, at least record-wise, between the two clubs.
The other way this could be interpreted would be the team's situation being pretty awful. They're playing in a minor-league ballpark for at least two more seasons after this one, there are swirling questions about the funding for the ballpark in Vegas, and the team on the field has also had its struggles this year.
The main difference between the jokes being made before and the ones this season are that A's owner John Fisher appears to be at the receiving end of the jokes more now than he had been in previous campaigns. Before, it was more about the Oakland Coliseum. Now, after A's fans made some noise on the team's way out of Oakland, the focus has shifted.