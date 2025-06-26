Detroit Tigers Take Series Against the Athletics
The Athletics wrapped up their three-game set in Detroit this afternoon with a rough 8-0 loss. The A's had left-hander Jeffrey Springs take the mound, and he gave the team five innings of decent work, but allowed three earned runs on five hits, striking out three Detroit Tigers in the process.
Tigers' southpaw Dietrich Enns made his first start in Major League Baseball since 2021, and he did a great job at limiting A's baserunners. He finished his afternoon with five scoreless innings pitched and allowed just one hit, a pair of walks, and punched out four in an impressive spot-start for Detroit.
The scoring would open in the second inning, as former first overall pick, Spencer Torkelson was able to take Springs deep to give the Tigers an early lead. The following inning, Jahmai Jones would drive in a pair of runs after sending one up the third base line, and just past the glove of Max Muncy for a two-run double.
The Tigers would also get to the A's bullpen arms J.T. Ginn and T.J McFarland, as in the 7th inning, Gleyber Torres would take Ginn deep to extend Detroit's lead. Zach McKinstry would drive in a pair of runs off McFarland in the next inning, and then would score following a Jake Rogers sacrifice fly.
The A's offense struggled this afternoon, as the team was only able to record 3 hits, and failed to score a single run. In a few innings, the team was able to threaten early and get runners into scoring position, but they were never able to capitalize.
Now that they are done facing the tough Detroit Tigers, it won't get any easier tomorrow, as the A's will be heading over to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees. The Yankees aren't exactly hot as of right now, as they have won just four of their last 13 games, and were swept in back-to-back series against the Red Sox and Angels.
To open up the series, the A's will have former Yankee farmhand Mitch Spence on the mound to face Will Warren. Spence holds a 3.84 ERA in 58 2/3 innings so far this season. If you take away Spence's last start against Cleveland, he's done very well recently, and even with the rough start against the Guards, he holds a 2.77 ERA in his last 7 games.
On the other side, New York will have their rookie right-hander Will Warren on the mound. Warren holds a 4.66 ERA on the season, and faced the A's earlier this season. He gave them a tough time as he tossed 7 1/3 innings and allowed just one run and punched out seven A's hitters.
The A's offense will need to be present in this upcoming series if they want a chance to at least take a game or two in Yankee Stadium. New York took two of three from the A's in West Sacramento last month. The Yankees aren't super hot, and are having some offensive struggles lately, so the A's offense will need to capitalize and give the pitching staff some early leads to work with.