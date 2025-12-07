A's Path Forward Begins at the Winter Meetings — Here's What They Need to Do

The Athletics are on the lookout for a couple of upgrades, and they should find at least one during the Winter Meetings this week. Following the Atlanta Braves claiming of right-hander Osvaldo Bido, the A's 40-man roster now sits at 39, leaving them a free spot to add one player in the Rule 5 Draft.

Typically, we'll see teams target pitchers with big stuff and lacking command or control with their Rule 5 picks, but the A's have gone a few different directions in the past. Last year they took right-hander Noah Murdock from the Kansas City Royals. He posted a 13.24 ERA in 17 innings with the A's in 2025, then was sent back to the Royals.

The previous year, they took Mitch Spence from the New York Yankees. In his two seasons with the club, he has fluctuated between the starting rotation and the bullpen, even pitching in high-leverage spots for the club early in 2025. When all was said and done this past season, he held a 5.10 ERA as the team arrived in Sacramento.

The A's have also gone the position player route, taking Ryan Noda for the 2023 campaign, Ka'ai Tom ahead of the 2021 season, and ended up trading for Vimael Machín, whom the Philadelphia Phillies had selected, ahead of the 2020 season. Their biggest addition was Mark Canha, also via trade, before 2015.

While most teams have targeted pitching in this draft, the A's have had a knack for going after bats they're interested in. They are also open to potential upgrades at second and/or third base this winter, which could lead to them taking a swing at one of those positions.

One scenario for how this plays out is that the A's take a relief pitcher, like Murdock from last season, and hope for the best. That plan could also be made a little more difficult with Luis Medina also out of options and returning from injury this upcoming season. Having two players in the bullpen (presumably that's where Medina ends up) that have to stick all year could hamper roster flexibility.

That could lead to the club, who has a lot of pitching options to begin with, going for an infielder in the Rule 5. If they went with a second baseman, that would likely mean that Brett Harris, Darell Hernaiz and Max Muncy would be fighting over third base this spring.

The A's could also go for a third baseman, which would then leave Hernaiz and Muncy to battle it out for second, with Harris and the newcomer in their own battle at third. On second thought, the Rule 5 pick wouldn't be guaranteed second base either, so there would be a battle there with at least Hernaiz, while Muncy and Harris fought over third.

In other words, Hernaiz and Muncy are options at either spot, while Harris is strictly a third baseman. He also has the best glove of the three at that spot, with Muncy and Hernaiz being better suited for their natural shortstop position. Shortstop just happens to be manned by Jacob Wilson, who finished second the AL Rookie of the Year voting to teammate Nick Kurtz.

Of course, the A's could end up making a signing or a trade in the upcoming week, but this is what we can actually expect to have happen in the coming days with the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. It will be streamed live on MLB.com at 11 a.m. (PT) for those that would like to follow along.

