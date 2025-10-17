Dodgers Dominance in NLCS Could Impact A's Debut in Las Vegas
Since the last CBA went into effect back in 2022, everyone has been bracing for a prolonged lockout following the 2026 campaign, with some even expecting it to wipe out the entire 2027 season. Whether or not games will be played is a legitimate question at this stage.
The key battle will be over the billionaire owners wanting to implement a salary cap under the guise of competition. Teams in smaller markets claim they can't compete with the heavy hitters like the Dodgers and Yankees. The Player's Union doesn't seem likely to budge on a cap, hence the impending lockout that's looming.
ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote before the start of the National League Championship Series that the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers would serve as a proxy for the labor battle to come. If the Dodgers came out ahead, owners would point to that and say that the playing field needs to be more level financially since LA can outspend everyone.
Well, on Thursday night the Dodgers took a commanding 3-0 lead in the series and are just one win away from challenging for a second consecutive title. If they complete that task, owners may feel emboldened to dig their heels in once the labor battle begins.
How Does This Impact the A's in Las Vegas?
So how does this all impact the A's? Well, if everything continues to move along as they say it is, and their brand new ballpark in Las Vegas opens when they say it will—Opening Day 2028—then we could be looking at 2026 being the last season of A's baseball in California with a lockout taking 2027 off the board.
The big question here would be how prepared the A's would be to go into those first few games in Las Vegas in 2028, after missing an entire season, and put on a show that will attract the fans they're after in their new home. There will be some pressure put onto the roster, in addition to the rust of missing a full season.
After the strike in 1994, it took fans years to come back to watching baseball. In fact, it took the commissioner at the time, Bud Selig, looking the other way during the Steroid Era because home runs were leaving the park, and the fans were coming in.
Missing an entire season would be rough for the sport, and if the MLB fanbase across the nation is less invested in 2028, that could impact the A's financials as well. The team previously stated that they're planning on attracting roughly 9,000-10,000 out-of-state fans per game. If this right out of a lockout and visitors in Vegas are still down, that could be a tough ask initially.
The A's would have to make a big first impression in Las Vegas, and this is all has to be a little worrisome if you're owner John Fisher and his team.
One Added Wrinkle
With the lockout, there will be some owners that could be opposed to adding a cap (like the Dodgers, Mets, and Yankees), but there could be a big block of them that really push for it. You would think that Fisher would be in the pro-cap group, given that his team is a low-revenue club, he receives revenue sharing, and will be entering the smallest market in baseball. A cap would benefit him.
At the same time, the owners have helped him in his relocation process every step of the way, by giving him a 30-0 vote in favor of relocation and not speaking up in any way against the move. They're also allowing their own teams to play in a minor-league facility so that Fisher can avoid the "Sell the team" chants that used to echo around the Oakland Coliseum.
He would also have a vested interest in not missing out on the 2027 season, with his club seemingly ready to hit their stride in 2026. A year off could put not only his roster, but the whole success of the relocation, into question.