Houston Astros Fan Has Perfect Response to A's Latest Renderings in Las Vegas

The Athletics opened up their Ballpark Experience in Las Vegas this week, and to go along with that came this photo that was posted by Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which generated a lot of buzz online.

What the view looking out toward the Strip will look Iike from home plate of the A’s LAs Vegas ballpark. #vegas #athletics #mlb pic.twitter.com/TV29PVNTzY — Mick Akers (@mickakers) December 2, 2025

While the picture is supposed to provide a view of the Las Vegas skyline and the New York-New York hotel, the giant orange jersey on the scoreboard is what has drawn the attention of most fans. Attention to detail has never been a strong suit of the A's in these renderings, as they've previously depicted noted Yankees ace Gerrit Cole as a home player in Las Vegas.

This time around, it's showing Houston Astros fans prominently on the Jumbotron, seemingly at their home venue of Daikin Park. This prompted Astros radio broadcaster Robert Ford to tweet, "Weird that the video board is showing Astros fans at Daikin Park."

There were also a number of Astros fans that jumped in to share their own opinions of the renderings, saying things like the Astros are living rent-free in their heads already. But the best response had to be this one from Astros Knower.

This park isn’t even open yet and Altuve already owns it. https://t.co/pF4qVSwtmv — Astros Knower (@AstrosKnower) December 3, 2025

Given that Jose Altuve has owned the A's over his career, it would not be surprising if he ends up keeping that trend going in his age 38 and 39 seasons with Houston in 2028 and 2029. Those would be the final two years that he's under contract at the moment.

Altuve has played in 201 games against the A's in his career, and in that span of games he has ended up batting a ridiculous .319 with a .377 OBP and a .848 OPS. In fact, he has similar numbers against every team in the AL West, with a .843 OPS against the Los Angeles Angels, an .832 against the Seattle Mariners, and an .867 OPS against the Texas Rangers.

Over his entire 15-year career, Altuve has racked up an .826 OPS, so it shouldn't be terribly surprising that he'd be able to excel against the teams he faces the most often. Yet at the same time, you'd think that at least one of those clubs would have figured him out a little bit better over the last decade plus, perhaps being able to keep him below his career average.

A's owner John Fisher confirmed this week that the ballpark project is still on budget and on time for its planned opening in 2028 on the Las Vegas Strip. The Ballpark Experience that opened this week is meant to show potential fans in the area what the ballpark will be all about. While Fisher owns the A's, we'll have to wait to see if Altuve ends up owning the park.

Maybe he'll end up with the naming rights instead.

