Ex-A's React to John Fisher's Letter to Fans
On Monday, Oakland A's owner John Fisher sent out a letter to A's fans that included a typo, misrepresentations of the truth, and didn't really do much to win any fans over.
It also didn't win over former A's relief pitcher Trevor May, who went to social media with some thoughts of his own.
May's entire tweet reads:
"Dear John,
With all due respect, which is more than you likely deserve, save it. Be an adult. Get in front of a camera and say it with your chest. Releasing a letter, clearly written by someone else, and including a bunch of names you DEFINITELY do not know, is just disrespectful to those that love the team.
"We tried." lol. The fact that you STILL think that anyone cares about that at this point shows, once again, your lack of understanding of WHY people love the game. You love owning stuff, just not your actions. Either stand up with pride or keep hiding. Pick one, we're tired."
In two paragraphs, May summed up a lot of the frustration that the fans were expressing on social media yesterday. The fans are tired, and if he was being genuine, then this letter, or some sort of an explanation, would have happened much closer to the announcement that the team was leaving instead of on the off-day right before the team's final games in Oakland.
Former A's outfielder Josh Reddick also chimed in with a post of his own, which was to quote May's tweet with "This" and an arrow pointing to the former closer's words.
The A's will begin their final series at the Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers, and with large numbers of fans expected in attendance, fans are being encouraged to take public transportation to the game. The final game on Thursday has been sold out for months, and gates to the parking lot open at 8 a.m., while the gates to the ballpark set to open at 9:37 a.m. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 12:37 p.m.