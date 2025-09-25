Facing the Houston Astros is What Luis Severino Signed Up For Last Offseason
When the A's signed Luis Severino to a team record three-year, $67 million contract, he told Mark Kotsay that he wanted to pitch against Houston in the division. On Wednesday night, he showed what he meant, tossing 6 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and a walk while striking out five. His performance also pushed the Astros further away from a potential postseason berth.
Luis Severino's struggles at his home ballpark in West Sacramento have been well documented this season, and he believes that he has figured out hot to pitch at Sutter Health Park as his season comes to a close.
"I think I finally figured it out. I just need to play Houston at home" he joked after the A's 6-0 win over the Astros. "I feel that at the beginning of the season we were just trying to figure out the feel, how everything works. I think everybody figured it out together. Not only me, but the bullpen has been outstanding, the hitters."
Jeffrey Springs echoed some of that sentiment with an interview with Athletics On SI before the game, saying that when the season began, it felt like an extension of spring training, and it was difficult at times to get that adrenaline rushing when they took the field.
Severino's season began to turn around just before the All Star break in a start against the Toronto Blue Jays at home. He'd been holding off on his fastball up to that point in the season, but from that start onward, he began attacking hitters more and stopped trying to find the edges of the zone.
Severino entered that start with a 5.30 ERA, and after his final outing of 2025, that dropped nearly a full run to 4.54. Considering that he still finished the season with an ERA above six at home (6.01), that's pretty impressive. Holding a 3.02 ERA on the road certainly helps.
His second half ERA of 3.10 was also a huge indicator of what he could in store for next season, as he was able to be more of the pitcher that the A's had seen on the road while pitching in West Sacramento.
One trick for that second half ERA was that he pitched more on the road, with six of his final nine starts coming away from Sutter Health. But starting with that game against Toronto where he felt he figured things out, he totaled 21 innings of work across four starts and gave up seven earned runs, which is good for a 3.00 ERA.
That also includes three starts in which he allowed one or fewer earned runs, while he struggled a bit more against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned in five frames.
Severino also mentioned that as the season went on, his rapport with catcher Shea Langeliers also grew.
"Throwing to a new catcher at the beginning, it was a little tough. But even the last outing, any time i shook [him off], it was like he knew what pitch I wanted right away, so we were in sync. I feel like the last couple of outings he was in my mind every time."
With the A's convincing win over Houston on Wednesday night, the A's run their record against the Astros to 8-4, having won seven straight. This is a team that the A's will have to have success against if they hope to make the postseason, and they're laying the groundwork now.
The A's and Astros will finish up their season series on Thursday afternoon, with J.T. GInn (4-6, 4.57 ERA) taking the ball against Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.75). First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. (PT).