Five A’s Nominated for the 2025 All-MLB Team
Major League Baseball recently announced the nominees for the 2025 All-MLB Team, and the Athletics had five of its stars named to the ballot.
Nick Kurtz (1B)
The American League Rookie of the Year favorite mashed in his first season in the big leagues. The ‘Big Amish’ flexed his muscles, mashing 36 home runs and 86 RBIs, all while swinging a .290 batting average and joining an elite list of rookies to post a 1.000 OPS.
Kurtz, the fourth overall pick in 2024, played in just 33 minor league games before making his MLB debut on Apr. 23. This season, he became the first rookie in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game, while tying the record for total bases in a single game with 19.
It was a six-hit night for six runs and eight RBI against the Astros on July 25 in Houston. He won AL Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month in July, becoming just the tenth player in history to win both awards in the same month.
Since the All-Star break, Kurtz turned things up a notch. He was first in slugging (.678), second in OPS (1.107), third in on-base percentage (.429), seventh in batting average (.322), and tied-eighth in home runs (19).
Shea Langeliers (C)
The A’s catcher took monumental strides in 2025, showing he could hit for average and power. In his third season in the big leagues, Shea Langeliers batted .277 with 31 home runs and 72 RBIs, which are all career highs. He was awarded the AL Player of the Month for his efforts in August, in which he had a three-homer game against the Washington Nationals.
Among AL catchers, Langeliers ranked second in batting average (.277), second in home runs (31), second in slugging (.536), second in OPS (.861), third in on-base percentage (.325), and fourth in RBI (72), trailing just Cal Raleigh in many of those categories.
Langeliers proved his ability to swing for average, and, paired with his defensive acumen, he has become one of Major League Baseball’s premier catchers.
Brent Rooker (DH)
An iron man for the A’s who played in all 162 games this season is another nominee for the All-MLB Team in 2025. Brent Rooker had another strong season with the green and gold, notching another 30-home run season. It’s the third year in a row he has done so and was named an All-Star for the second time in three years.
Rooker has established himself as one of the league’s best and most consistent power hitters. Among designated hitters, Rooker’s 30 blasts was second to just George Springer (32). The A’s power hitter also posted an .814 OPS, the seventh-highest of any DH.
Tyler Soderstrom (OF)
One of the unsung heroes from the A’s season was 23-year-old Tyler Soderstrom. After struggling in his first two partial seasons with the A’s, Soderstom found a groove in 2025. He ended the season batting .276 with 34 doubles, 25 home runs and a team-leading 93 RBI. Similar to Langeliers, Soderstrom showed his ability to hit for power and average.
What made Soderstrom such a valuable piece for the A’s this season was his versatility. When he came into the league in 2023, Soderstrom was playing as the backup catcher to Langeliers. Very quickly, Soderstrom began to transition to first base, playing there in 59 games in 2024. This last season, Soderstrom learned the outfield with the arrival of Kurtz.
He tallied 108 appearances in left field and just 49 at first base. With the improvements of Langeliers, and Kurtz’s call up to the bigs, Soderstrom was able to be a utility man, making defensive adjustments for the team, all while swinging a red-hot bat.
Jacob Wilson (SS)
It was a rookie season for the books for Jacob Wilson, who was one of the most impressive hitters in all of baseball. Despite missing time with a fractured forearm, Wilson pieced together an impressive rookie campaign. He batted .311 with 13 home runs and 63 RBI, and his .799 OPS was fourth among major league shortstops.
Wilson led the AL Rookie of the Year race for much of the season, but that was until Nick Kurtz was called up and announced himself to the baseball world in the second half. He recorded a hit in 23 of the first 25 games of the season.
Wilson also tallied 45 multi-hit games in 2025. The young star has become one of the best pure hitters and defensive playmakers in MLB, and will be a key building block for the A’s organization for years to come.
How Can You Vote?
If you want to cast your ballot for your the All-MLB Team, voting ends at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 10. According to the MLB website, selections for the All-MLB Team will be announced Thursday, Nov. 13.